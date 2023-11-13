Abeona Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Developments

Abeona’s first-ever U.S. Biologics License Application (BLA) submission completed in September 2023

FDA decision on priority review and acceptance of BLA for pz-cel (prademagene zamikeracel, formerly known as EB-101) in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) expected by late-November 2023

Initiated commercial readiness activities for potential U.S. launch of pz-cel

CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and provided corporate updates.

“In the third quarter, we made substantial progress in our evolution from a late-stage clinical development company to one with significant commercial opportunity,” said Vish Seshadri, Chief Executive Officer of Abeona. “With the completion of Abeona’s first-ever U.S. BLA submission, we moved a step closer toward the potential approval of pz-cel as the first therapy that delivered instantaneous wound coverage and multi-year healing in RDEB wounds with a one-time application in clinical trials. In addition, we are also establishing Abeona’s capabilities in late-stage development and manufacturing of autologous engineered cell therapies. Lastly, we have initiated commercial readiness activities for our potential launch of pz-cel.”

Third Quarter and Recent Progress

Pz-cel for RDEB

The proposed non-proprietary (generic) name prademagene zamikeracel (referred to as “pz-cel” going forward) was approved by the World Health Organization as the International Nonproprietary Name for Abeona’s investigational autologous, COL7A1 gene-corrected epidermal sheets formerly known as EB-101.

In August, Abeona completed a positive pre-BLA meeting in which it reached alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the pz-cel clinical efficacy and safety data appear adequate to support a BLA submission. The FDA also agreed that retroviral vector manufactured at Abeona and Indiana University appear comparable based on the data that Abeona provided in its briefing book.

In September, Abeona submitted a BLA to FDA seeking approval with priority review of pz-cel for RDEB. The FDA’s decision on BLA acceptance is typically made during the 60-day window following submission. If accepted with Priority Review, Abeona expects potential BLA approval in the second quarter of 2024.



Strengthened balance sheet, initiated U.S. commercial launch preparations for pz-cel

Abeona raised $25 million in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market with select existing institutional investors to primarily fund the Company’s initial commercial preparations in support of the potential U.S. launch of pz-cel.

Appointed Madhav Vasanthavada, Ph.D., M.B.A. as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development. Dr. Vasanthavada brings over 20 years of diverse leadership experience in the life sciences industry with recent experience in launching autologous cell therapies at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Celgene.

Started U.S. commercial launch planning activities for pz-cel, including initiating onboarding discussions with EB treatment sites, payer engagement, and hiring key commercial roles.



Third Quarter Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $54.1 million as of September 30, 2023, including the net proceeds from the $25 million registered direct offering in July 2023, as compared to $37.1 million as of June 30, 2023. Abeona estimates that its cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2023 are sufficient resources to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2024.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $7.1 million, compared to $5.5 million for the same period of 2022. General and administrative expenses were $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $3.9 million for the same period of 2022. Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $11.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, or $0.48 loss per common share as compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $6.4 million, or $1.00 loss per common share, in the third quarter of 2022.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell and gene therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s lead clinical program is pz-cel (prademagene zamikeracel, formerly known as EB-101), its investigational autologous, COL7A1 gene-corrected epidermal sheets currently in development for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company’s development portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical need. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AAV capsids are being evaluated to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona’s fully integrated cell and gene therapy cGMP manufacturing facility produced pz-cel for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and potential commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: License and other revenues $ — $ — $ 3,500 $ 1,346 Expenses: Royalties 30 — 1,605 350 Research and development 7,148 5,490 23,712 22,693 General and administrative 4,156 3,890 13,174 11,574 Impairment of licensed technology — — — 1,355 Loss/(gain) on right-of-use lease assets — — (1,065 ) 1,561 Impairment of construction-in-progress — — — 1,792 Total expenses 11,334 9,380 37,426 39,325 Loss from operations (11,334 ) (9,380 ) (33,926 ) (37,979 ) Interest income 593 72 1,374 110 Interest expense (105 ) (157 ) (309 ) (558 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,101 ) 3,050 (7,465 ) 5,995 Other income (expense) 111 (19 ) 2,729 (143 ) Net loss $ (11,836 ) $ (6,434 ) $ (37,597 ) $ (32,575 ) Deemed dividends related to Series A and Series B Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock — — — (3,782 ) Net loss attributable to Common Shareholders $ (11,836 ) $ (6,434 ) $ (37,597 ) $ (36,357 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.48 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (6.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 24,797,564 6,421,245 19,942,613 6,009,902 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized gains (losses) related to available-for-sale debt securities (33 ) (4 ) 1 (11 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 29 (6 ) 29 (6 ) Comprehensive loss $ (11,840 ) $ (6,444 ) $ (37,567 ) $ (36,374 )





ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,712 $ 14,217 Short-term investments 49,042 37,932 Restricted cash 338 338 Other receivables 2,209 188 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 963 424 Total current assets 57,264 53,099 Property and equipment, net 3,999 5,741 Right-of-use lease assets 4,685 5,331 Other assets 139 43 Total assets $ 66,087 $ 64,214 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,592 $ 1,811 Accrued expenses 3,972 3,991 Current portion of lease liability 1,649 1,773 Other current liabilities 199 204 Total current liabilities 8,412 7,779 Payable to licensor 4,472 4,163 Long-term lease liabilities 4,043 5,854 Warrant liabilities 27,122 19,657 Total liabilities 44,049 37,453 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value; authorized 2,000,000 shares; No shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common stock - $0.01 par value; authorized 200,000,000 shares; 24,713,908 and 17,719,720 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 247 177 Additional paid-in capital 754,823 722,049 Accumulated deficit (732,933 ) (695,336 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99 ) (129 ) Total stockholders' equity 22,038 26,761 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 66,087 $ 64,214

