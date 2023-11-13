The 40th Anniversary of the TRNC to be Celebrated with Various Events at EMU

The 40th Anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will be celebrated at Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) through various activities.

As part of the event program organized by the EMU Atatürk Research and Application Center (ATAUM) and the Atatürk Ideology Club, on Tuesday, 14 November 2023, at 10:00 a.m., a Photo Exhibition titled "40 Years of the Republic: The Road from 1958 to the Republic" and a Traditional Cypriot Folk Dance Show will take place at the ground floor of the EMU Rector’s Office Building.

At 11:00 a.m., a "40th Year Panel" will be held in the EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall under the moderation of Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk, the President of the EMU Atatürk Research and Application Center (EMU-ATAUM). The guest speaker for this panel will be Hakkı Atun, former President of the TRNC Parliament and former Prime Minister.