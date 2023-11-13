Atatürk’s Favorite Dishes Served at EMU Faculty of Tourism

Within the collaboration of Gastronomy Club operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Tourism and, Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, and with the contributions of Atatürk Ideology Club and Folkdance Club, Atatürk’s favorite dishes were served during an event held at EMU Faculty of Tourism Education and Application Restaurant within the scope of commemoration events organize on the occasion of 10 November Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The event was attended by EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, EMU Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Osman Karatepe, Prof. Dr. Salih Katırcıoğlu and Prof. Dr. Sonuç Zorlu, Directors and Atatürk Research and Application Center (ATAUM) President Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk.

Welcoming everyone who attended the event, Chair of the EMU Gastronomy Club Asya Zengin thanked everyone who has contributed to the realization of the event. Zengin emphasized that with the event, they will commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk by tasting his favorite dishes. Atatürk Ideology Club Chair Yağmur Gözder also addressed the attendees and provided information on the favorite dishes of Atatürk as well as his eating habits.

Noting that they are commemorating Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, EMU Faculty of Tourism Vice Dean Assist. Prof. Dr. Güven Ardahan stated that with the said event they wished to once again commemorate Atatürk by tasting his favorite dishes.

In his speech, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç stated that Mustafa Kemal Atatürk as an exemplary leader in every aspect and that each achievement he had had was in a way to set an example to the entire world. Prof. Dr. Kılıç also underlined that tasting the favorite dishes of Atatürk is also a way to honour him from a different point of view. Prof. Dr. Kılıç thanked everyone who contributed to the event.

The menu prepared for the event by Gastronomy and Culinary Arts students with their instructors included; fava, feta cheese, white chickpeas, melon, yogurt, white beans, hünkar beğendi (lamb stew served on mashed eggplant), rice pilaf, su böreği (pastry with feta cheese filling), lemonade and irmik helvası (semolina desert). Tourism and Hospitality Management students served the dishes during the event. A “Zeybek” performance was performed by Folkdance Club.