Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç

Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay and committee from the municipality paid a courtesy visit to Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç. In the visit, existing collaborations between Famagusta Municipality and EMU were discussed.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç welcomed Famagusta Mayor Dr. Süleyman Uluçay by expressing his contentedness on hosting the mayor. During the visit, projects related to the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center, a joint business of EMU and Famagusta Municipality, and possible future projects to be carried out by both parties were discussed.

Prof. Dr. Kılıç, who provided information about the current activities at EMU, emphasized that EMU is an integral part of Famagusta, highlighting their readiness to collaborate on joint projects with Famagusta Municipality. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Kılıç also underscored the importance of joint initiatives for the integration of the University with the city of Famagusta. Dr. Uluçay emphasized the significance of EMU for Famagusta and stated that the collaboration between the Municipality and the University will continue to strengthen.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç presented Mayor Dr. Uluçay a souvenir unique to EMU. On the other hand, Dr. Uluçay presented a Lefkara embroidery panel, unique to Cyprus, to Prof. Dr. Kılıç.