EMU Urban Research and Development Center Celebrated the World Town Planning Day 2023

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Urban Research and Development Center (URDC) organized a webinar on 8 November to celebrate World Town Planning Day 2023. On the 8th of November, every year, planners, urban designers, and communities worldwide celebrate how good planning improves people's lives and benefits society at large, creating places to live, work, and play together. This year's theme was Learn Globally, Apply Locally, and it aimed to focus on the value of learning from planning and planning cultures globally, fostering innovative, sustainable, and equitable solutions to address global challenges.

Being part of the international debate on sustainable urban development and planning, EMU URDC organizes academic and public events to celebrate World Town Planning Day every year. Accordingly, this year EMU URDC invited two Scientific Committee Members of ISOCARP- International Society of City and Regional Planners, to share their insights and expertise with the public and the EMU family. During the event moderated by Prof.Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara, the Director of URDC, with the valuable contributions of Dr. Ulrich Graute, the Chair of the ISOCARP Scientific Committee, and Dr. Tijana Tufek Memisevic, Board Member and Scientific Committee Member of ISOCARP, the development of the UN 2030 Agenda and the challenges of its local implementation were discussed. Additionally, strategies for pre- and post-disaster planning were explored, with a particular focus on the complex interplay among disasters, hazards, stresses, global shocks, and especially conflicts within an international scope.