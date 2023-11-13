EMU Faculty of Dentistry Academic Personnel Represents EMU in Brazil

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Dentistry academic personnel member Assist. Prof. Dr. Sepideh Hassanpour Khodaei attended a conference organized by Sao Paulo Federal University, Department of Genetics as a guest and participated in international cell engineering research projects.

By participating in two important projects, respectively titled as “Applying the Mummy Substance in Immortalized Cells to Evaluate Genetic Alterations” and “Applying the Mummy Substance in Corneal Cells to Evaluate Cell Viability and Proliferation”, to be carried out by EMU and Sao Paulo Federal University in Brazil, Assist. Prof. Dr. Khodaei contributes the development of collaborations between the two universities. Talking on the topic, Assist. Prof. Dr. Khodaei noted that both projects aim to evaluate the genetic altertions, cell viability and proliferation.

Adding more, Assist. Prof. Dr. Khodaei also delivered a presentation titled “The Genetic Basis of Organ Development” in Brazil. Noting that the said project reached successful results in its stages, Assist. Prof. Dr. Khodaei stated that she has also carrying out research in collaboration with Ophthalmology group. Aiming to enhance the project furthermore following the achievements it has obtained, Assist. Prof. Dr. Khodaei mentioned her desire to conduct in-vivo studies. Reporting that she interviewed with experts in the field of ophthalmology, Assist. Prof. Dr. Khodaei stated that she received collaboration offers to manage the studies in line with her to lead the research.

The said studies represent a significant progress in the field of international cell and genetics research. It is believed that the studies of Assist. Prof. Dr. Khodaei are to lead to further success and scientific discoveries in future.