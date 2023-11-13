Drilling Tools International Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (“DTI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DTI), a leading oilfield services company that manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in horizontal and directional drilling, operating from 20 locations across North America, Europe and the Middle East, today reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Revenue of $38.1 million increased 4.4% from $36.5 million in Q3 2022

Operating expenses of $(31.0) million were higher compared to $(28.5) million in Q3 2022

Net Income was $4.3 million, compared to $7.0 million in Q3 2022

Diluted Earnings Per Share were $0.14, compared to $0.36 in Q3 2022

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.7 million, compared to $13.0 million in Q3 2022



“While US rig activity has declined approximately 19% since December 2022, DTI continues to execute on plan, with a decrease of only 5% in monthly revenue from December 2022 to September 2023, outperforming the market,” said Wayne Prejean, CEO of DTI. “We remain focused on cost control, operational efficiencies and maintaining a strong financial position, in order to increase shareholder value and position the Company to thoughtfully execute on accretive growth opportunities going forward.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

In the third quarter the Company generated Net Tool Rental Revenue of $29.4 million, which was an increase of 9.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by increased market activity and customer pricing across all divisions, led by the Directional Tool Rentals (“DTR”) division.

Product Sales Net Revenue in the third quarter totaled $8.8 million, a decrease of 9.6% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by lower than average rental tool recovery rate in the quarter.

Third quarter 2023 Operating Expenses were $(31.0) million, compared to $(28.5) million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher personnel expenses, depreciation from an increased property, plant and equipment balance, and an increase in insurance expenses.

Third quarter 2023 Net Income was $4.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $7.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. The primary factors contributing to the decline included higher taxes and a lower than average Rental Tool recovery revenue, as well as higher personnel, depreciation and insurance expenses. These negative impacts were partially offset by increased market activity and customer pricing across the Tool Rental segment.

Third quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $12.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $13.0 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by higher personnel expenses and other public company costs in the third quarter of 2023, and higher than average Tool Recovery revenue in the third quarter of 2022.

At September 30, 2023 the Company had $4.0 million of cash and cash equivalents. DTI retains strong financial flexibility with access to an undrawn $60 million revolving line of credit.

Outlook

US rig activity has declined by approximately 19% on a monthly basis from December 2022 to September 2023. Despite the challenging environment, DTI continues to execute well, with a revenue decrease of only 5% over the same period. Management anticipates the rig count will remain relatively flat in 4Q and is maintaining its previous projections for the full year 2023:

Full Year 2023

Revenue: $150 – 158 million

Adjusted EBITDA: $50 – 54 million

Gross Capital Expenditures: $44 – 46 million

Net Income: $12 – 19 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1): $6 – 8 million



(1) Adjusted Free Cash Flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures



About DTI

DTI, with roots dating back to 1984, is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. DTI operates from 20 locations across North America, Europe and the Middle East. To learn more about DTI visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Drilling Tools International Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 3,989 $ 2,352 Accounts Receivable, Net 29,073 28,998 Inventories, Net 6,586 3,281 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 4,976 4,381 Investments - Equity Securities, at Fair Value 995 1,143 Total Current Assets 45,619 40,155 Property & Equipment, Net 64,569 44,154 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 19,621 20,037 Intangible Assets, Net 228 263 Deferred Financing Costs, Net 460 226 Deposits and Other Long-Term Assets 939 383 Total Assets $ 131,436 $ 105,218 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock & Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 8,089 $ 7,281 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 11,864 7,299 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 3,940 3,311 Revolving Line of Credit - 18,349 Total Current Liabilities 23,893 36,240 Operating Lease Liabilities, Less Current Portion 15,753 16,691 Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net 6,926 3,185 Total Liabilities 46,572 56,116 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 14) Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock*, par value $0.01; nil shares and 30,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; nil shares and 6,719,641 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - 17,878 Shareholder's Equity Common stock*, par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 and 65,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 29,768,535 shares and 11,951,137 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 1 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares and nil shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; nil shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Additional paid-in-capital 95,218 52,388 Accumulated deficit (10,129 ) (21,054 ) Less treasury stock, at cost; nil shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (228 ) (111 ) Total Shareholder's Equity 84,864 31,224 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock & Shareholders' Equity $ 131,436 $ 105,218 * Shares of legacy redeemable convertible preferred stock and legacy common stock have been retroactively restated to give effect to the Merger





Drilling Tools International Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue, Net Tool Rental $ 29,361 $ 26,837 Product Sale 8,777 9,710 Total Revenue, Net 38,138 36,547 Operating Costs and Expenses Costs of Tool Rental Revenue 7,956 7,586 Costs of Product Sale Revenue 1,195 1,372 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 16,552 14,692 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 5,303 4,820 Total Operating Costs and Expenses 31,006 28,470 Income from Operations 7,132 8,077 Other (Expense) Income Interest Expense, Net (73 ) (45 ) Gain on Sale of Property - 102 Unrealized Loss on Equity Securities (535 ) (398 ) Other Expense, Net (135 ) (114 ) Total Other Expense, Net (743 ) (455 ) Income Before Income Tax Expense 6,389 7,622 Income Tax Expense (2,102 ) (626 ) Net Income $ 4,287 $ 6,996 Accumulated Dividends on Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock - 294 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 4,287 $ 6,702 Basic earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.56 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.14 $ 0.36 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 29,768,568 11,951,137 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 30,043,546 19,677,507 Comprehensive income Net Income $ 4,287 $ 6,996 Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment, Net of Tax 90 (24 ) Net Comprehensive Income $ 4,377 $ 6,972





Drilling Tools International Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenue, Net Tool Rental $ 90,639 $ 70,277 Product Sale 26,206 22,619 Total Revenue, Net 116,845 92,896 Operating Costs and Expenses Costs of Tool Rental Revenue 23,785 20,578 Costs of Product Sale Revenue 3,655 3,785 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 50,999 36,424 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 15,035 14,782 Total Operating Costs and Expenses 93,474 75,569 Income from Operations 23,371 17,327 Other (Expense) Income Interest Expense, Net (995 ) (41 ) Gain on Sale of Property 68 107 Unrealized Loss on Equity Securities (148 ) (75 ) Other Expense, Net (6,170 ) (209 ) Total Other Expense, Net (7,245 ) (218 ) Income Before Income Tax Expense 16,126 17,109 Income Tax Expense (5,201 ) (2,846 ) Net Income $ 10,925 $ 14,263 Accumulated Dividends on Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock 314 883 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 10,611 $ 13,380 Basic earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 1.12 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.72 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 18,608,708 11,951,137 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 23,554,593 19,677,507 Comprehensive income Net Income $ 10,925 $ 14,263 Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment, Net of Tax (117 ) (86 ) Net Comprehensive Income $ 10,808 $ 14,177





Drilling Tools International Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income $ 10,925 $ 14,263 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash from Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 15,035 14,782 Amortization of Deferred Financing Costs 88 74 Amortization of Debt Discount - 52 Non-Cash Lease Expense 3,418 3,087 Provision for Excess and Obsolete Inventory 22 29 Provision for Excess and Obsolete Property and Equipment 381 400 Bad Debt Expense 502 223 Deferred Tax Expense 3,741 697 Gain on Property Sale (68 ) (107 ) Unrealized Loss on Equity Securities 148 75 Unrealized Gain on Interest Rate Swap - (1,373 ) Realized Loss on Interest Rate Swap 4 - Gross Profit from Sale of Lost-in-Hole Equipment (13,968 ) (12,595 ) Stock-Based Compensation Expense 3,986 - Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts Receivable, Net (577 ) (8,531 ) Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets (92 ) (5,456 ) Inventories, Net (2,876 ) (261 ) Operating Lease Liabilities (3,311 ) (3,100 ) Accounts Payable (888 ) (2,046 ) Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 1,014 5,428 Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 17,484 5,641 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Proceeds From Sale of Property and Equipment 126 1,021 Purchase of Property, Plant & Equipment (36,776 ) (16,235 ) Proceeds from Sale of Lost-in-Hole Equipment 16,623 16,287 Net Cash Flows From Investing Activities (20,027 ) 1,073 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from Merger and PIPE Financing, Net of Transaction Costs 23,162 - Payment of Deferred Financing Costs (322 ) (149 ) Proceeds from Revolving Line of Credit 71,646 76,471 Payments on Revolving Line of Credit (89,995 ) (82,239 ) Payments on Finance Leases - (10 ) Payments to holders of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with retiring their DTIH stock upon the Merger (194 ) - Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities 4,297 (5,927 ) Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates (117 ) (86 ) Net Change in Cash 1,637 701 Cash at Beginning of Period 2,352 52 Cash at End of Period $ 3,989 $ 753





Drilling Tools International Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 901 $ 884 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,546 $ 1,925 Non-cash investing and financing activities: ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities $ 3,002 $ 5,246 Purchases of inventory included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 451 $ 1,776 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 1,733 $ 1,459 Non-cash Directors and Officers insurance $ 1,063 $ - Non-cash Merger financing $ 2,000 $ - Exchange of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock for DTIC common stock in connection with Merger $ 7,193 $ - Issuance of DTIC common stock to former holders of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with Exchange Agreements $ 10,805 $ - Deferred financing fees included in accounts payable $ - $ 69 Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value $ 314 $ 883



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; income tax benefit (expense); depreciation and amortization; and certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net income (loss) from time to time. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that the Company excludes in Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, reduced by gross capital expenditures. The Company believes Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in its business and is a key financial indicator used by management. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the Company’s ability to generate or use cash. Once the Company’s business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures compared to the closest comparable GAAP measure. Some of these limitations are that:

Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets and, although these are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes income tax benefit (expense); and

Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not reflect the Company’s future contractual commitments.



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (non-recurring transaction expenses recorded to other (income) expense are presented separately within Adjusted EBITDA):

Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net Income $ 4,287 $ 6,996 Add (deduct) Income tax expense 2,102 626 Depreciation and Amortization 5,303 4,820 Interest expense, net 73 45 Stock option expense - - Monitoring fees 295 123 Gain on sale of property - (102 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities 535 398 Transaction expense 124 - ERC credit received - - Other expense, net 10 114 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,729 $ 13,020





Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net Income $ 10,925 $ 14,263 Add (deduct) Income tax expense 5,201 2,846 Depreciation and Amortization 15,035 14,782 Interest expense, net 995 41 Stock option expense 1,661 - Monitoring fees 773 294 Gain on sale of property (68 ) (107 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities 148 75 Transaction expense 5,963 - ERC credit received - (4,272 ) Other expense, net 207 209 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,840 $ 28,131



The following table presents a reconciliation of full year 2023 Estimated Net Income (Loss) to Estimated Adjusted EBITDA:

Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2023E Net Income $ 11,576 - 18,976 Add (deduct) Interest expense, net 500 - 1,300 Income tax expense 6,500 - 7,000 Depreciation and amortization 19,900 - 21,000 Monitoring fees 500 - 1,000 Other expense 0 - 500 Stock option expense 1,661 Transaction expense 5,963 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,000 - 54,000



The following table presents a reconciliation of full year 2023 Estimated Net Income (Loss) to Estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Drilling Tools International Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2023E Net Income $ 11,576 - 18,976 Add (deduct) Interest expense, net 500 - 1,300 Income tax expense 6,500 - 7,000 Depreciation and amortization 19,900 - 21,000 Monitoring fees 500 - 1,000 Other expense 0 - 500 Stock option expense 1,661 Transaction expense 5,963 Gross capital expenditures (44,000) - (46,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 6,000 - 8,000



Source: Drilling Tools International Corp.