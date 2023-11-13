Kamada Reports Significant Increase in Sales and Profitability in the Third Quarter and Nine Month 2023; Reiterates 2023 Revenue and Profitability Guidance

Third Quarter 2023 Revenues were $37.9 Million Representing an 18% Increase Year-over-Year; Nine Month 2023 Revenues of $106.1 Million, Up 26% Year-over-Year



Third Quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 Million Representing a 31% Increase Year-over-Year; Nine Month 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $17.7 Million, Up 67% Year-over-Year

Strong Third Quarter Results and Positive Outlook for Fourth Quarter Support Reiteration of Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Multiple Recent Achievements with CYTOGAM®, including Availability of Product Manufactured by the Company for U.S. Commercial Sale and Presentation of New Clinical Data

Received Shareholder Approval and Subsequently Closed $60 Million Private Placement with FIMI Opportunity Funds

REHOVOT, Israel and HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a commercial stage global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived field, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

“We are highly encouraged with our strong financial and operational momentum during the first nine months of the year,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “With total revenues of $106.1 million, which represent year-over-year growth of 26%, and adjusted EBITDA of $17.7 million, an increase of 67% as compared to the first nine months of 2022, we achieved the top- and bottom-line growth anticipated in our business in the first nine months of the year. We continue to effectively leverage our multiple growth drivers, including a significant increase in sales of our anti-rabies immunoglobulin product, KEDRAB® as well as the portfolio of the four FDA-approved immunoglobulins (CYTOGAM®, HEPAGAMB®, VARIZIG® and WINRHO® SDF), and our Israeli distribution business.”

“We expect the momentum from the first nine months of the year to extend through the fourth quarter of 2023, with annual profitability to be further meaningfully enhanced as compared to last year. As such, we are reiterating our full-year 2023 revenue guidance of $138 million to $146 million and adjusted EBITDA of $22 million to $26 million; the mid-point of the range would represent profitability growth of approximately 35% over 2022,” continued Mr. London.

“During the recent period we reported multiple achievements with CYTOGAM. Specifically, following recent FDA approval of the technology transfer process, CYTOGAM manufactured at our Israeli facility is now available for commercial sale in U.S., and new clinical data highlighting five-year real-world survival benefits of high risk CMV mismatch lung transplant patients receiving CYTOGAM were presented at IDWeek 2023. In addition, we continue to advance our pivotal phase 3 InnovAATe trial for Inhaled AAT and we recently received positive feedback from the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) which recommended study continuation without modification for the sixth time since study initiation, based on encouraging safety data observed in the study to date,” added Mr. London.

“Our future prospects were also recently further buoyed by the recent closing of our $60 million private placement with FIMI Opportunity Funds. This strategic investment provides us with financial flexibility to pursue compelling business development opportunities, a process that we are currently engaged in,” concluded Mr. London.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Total revenues were $37.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, an 1 8% increase from the $32.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to increased sales of KEDRAB to Kedrion due to increased market share and demand for the product in the U.S. market.

8% increase from the $32.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to increased sales of KEDRAB to Kedrion due to increased market share and demand for the product in the U.S. market. Gross profit and gross margins were $14.8 million and 39%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $12.9 million and 40 %, respectively, reported in the third quarter of 2022. Cost of goods sold in the Company’s Proprietary segment, for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, included $1.3 million of depreciation expenses associated with intangible assets generated through the IgG products acquisition.

%, respectively, reported in the third quarter of 2022. Cost of goods sold in the Company’s Proprietary segment, for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, included $1.3 million of depreciation expenses associated with intangible assets generated through the IgG products acquisition. Operating expenses, including R&D, Sales & Marketing (S&M), G&A and other expenses, totaled $10.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $10.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. S&M costs, for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, included $0.4 million of depreciation expenses of intangible assets generated through the IgG products acquisition.

Net income was $3.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to a net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, a 31% increase as compared to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash provided by operating activities was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The change correlates to the changes in the Company’s working capital and supports overall growth.

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were $106.1 million, a 26% increase from the $83.9 million generated in the first nine months of 2022. The increase in revenues was primarily attributable to increased sales of KEDRAB to Kedrion due to increased market share and demand for the product in the U.S. market.

Gross profit and gross margins for the first nine months of 2023 were $41.1 million and 39%, respectively, compared to $31.4 million and 37%, respectively, in the first nine months of 2022. Cost of goods sold in the Company’s Proprietary segment, for the first nine months of 2023 and 2022, included $3.9 million of depreciation expenses associated with intangible assets generated through the IgG products acquisition.

Operating expenses, including R&D, S&M, G&A and other expenses, totaled $33.8 million in the first nine months of 2023, as compared to $30.9 million in the prior year period. S&M costs, for the first nine months of 2023 and 2022, included $1.2 million of depreciation expenses of intangible assets generated through the IgG products acquisition. The increase in operating expenses was attributable to an increase in S&M costs associated with the acquired portfolio commercial operation, as well as increased R&D costs, primarily due to advancing the pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe trial for Inhaled AAT.

Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $3.2 million, or $0.07 per share, as compared to net loss of $5.3 million, or $(0.12) per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $17.7 million in the first nine months of 2023, a 67% increase as compared to $10.6 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Cash used in operating activities during the first nine months of 2023 was approximately $0.1 million, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $21.8 million during the first nine months of 2022. The change correlates to the changes in the Company’s working capital and supports overall growth.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $52.6 million, as compared to $34.3 million as of December 31, 2022. This includes the net proceeds of $58.2 million received from the $60 million financing closed during the third quarter. In addition, during the third quarter the Company made a $17.4 million pay-down in full the outstanding balance of a bank loan. The Company is currently debt free.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Received shareholder approval for and subsequently closed $60 million private placement with FIMI Opportunity Funds.

Announced multiple achievements with CYTOGAM, including the availability of product manufactured by Kamada for U.S. commercial sale, presented new clinical data highlighting five-year real-world survival benefits of high risk CMV mismatch lung transplant patients receiving CYTOGAM, and the establishment of a Scientific Advisory Board focused on U.S. clinical programs for CYTOGAM.

The Company continues to conduct its business operations in Israel with no effect on business continuity, and its global supply of products is not expected to be interrupted as a result of the recent events in Israel.



Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Kamada continues to expect to generate fiscal year 2023 total revenues in the range of $138 million to $146 million. The Company also continues to anticipate generating adjusted EBITDA during 2023 in the range of $22 million to $26 million, the mid-point of the range would represent profitability growth of approximately 35% over 2022.

Non-IFRS financial measures

We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we use this non-IFRS financial measure to assess our operational performance, for financial and operational decision-making, and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Management believes this non-IFRS financial measure are useful to investors because: (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and provide investors with a meaningful perspective on the current underlying performance of the Company’s core ongoing operations; and (2) they exclude the impact of certain items that are not directly attributable to our core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the core operating performance of the business. Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our IFRS results. We expect to continue reporting non-IFRS financial measures, adjusting for the items described below, and we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to certain of the non-cash, non-IFRS adjustments described below. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, the exclusion of these and other similar items in the presentation of non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under IFRS and do not purport to be an alternative to IFRS terms as an indicator of operating performance or any other IFRS measure. Moreover, because not all companies use identical measures and calculations, the presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are defined as net income (loss), plus income tax expense, plus or minus financial income or expenses, net, plus or minus income or expense in respect of securities measured at fair value, net, plus or minus income or expenses in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus non-cash share-based compensation expenses and certain other costs.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. (the “Company”) is a commercial stage global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived field, focused on diseases of limited treatment alternatives. The Company is also advancing an innovative development pipeline targeting areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company’s strategy is focused on driving profitable growth from its significant commercial catalysts as well as its manufacturing and development expertise in the plasma-derived and biopharmaceutical fields. The Company’s commercial products portfolio includes six FDA approved plasma-derived biopharmaceutical products: CYTOGAM®, KEDRAB®, WINRHO SDF®, VARIZIG®, HEPAGAM B® and GLASSIA®, as well as KAMRAB®, KAMRHO (D)® and two types of equine-based anti-snake venom (ASV) products. The Company distributes its commercial products portfolio directly, and through strategic partners or third-party distributors in more than 30 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Israel, Russia, Argentina, Brazil, India, Australia and other countries in Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia. The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the Israeli market to distribute, for use in Israel, more than 25 pharmaceutical products that are supplied by international manufacturers. During recent years the Company added eleven biosimilar products to its Israeli distribution portfolio, which, subject to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Israeli Ministry of Health approvals, are expected to be launched in Israel through 2028. The Company owns an FDA licensed plasma collection center in Beaumont, Texas, which currently specializes in the collection of hyper-immune plasma used in the manufacture of KAMRHO (D). In addition to the Company’s commercial operation, it invests in research and development of new product candidates. The Company’s leading investigational product is an inhaled AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency, for which it is continuing to progress the InnovAATe clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial. FIMI Opportunity Funds, the leading private equity firm in Israel, is the Company’s lead shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 38% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding: 1) continued ability to leverage growth drivers, 2) continuing the momentum of the first three quarters of 2023 in the last quarter and ability to enhance profitability, 3) reiteration of fiscal year 2023 guidance, 4) exploration of future business development prospects in the wake of the recent private placement proceeds, and 5) positive feedback relating to inhaled ATT clinical trial. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to the evolving nature of the conflicts in the Middle East and the impact of such conflicts in Israel, the Middle East and the rest of the world, the impact of conflicts on market conditions and the general economic, industry and political conditions in Israel, the U.S. and globally, continuation of inbound and outbound international delivery routes, continued demand for Kamada’s products, financial conditions of the Company’s customer, suppliers and services providers, Kamada’s ability to integrate the new product portfolio into its current product portfolio, Kamada’s ability to grow the revenues of its new product portfolio, and leverage and expand its international distribution network, ability to reap the benefits of the acquisition of the plasma collection center, including the ability to open additional U.S. plasma centers, and acquisition of the FDA-approved plasma-derived hyperimmune commercial products, the ability to continue enrollment of the pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe clinical trial in new locations, unexpected results of clinical studies, Kamada’s ability to manage operating expenses, additional competition in the markets that Kamada competes, regulatory delays, prevailing market conditions and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the U.S., Israel or otherwise, and other risks detailed in Kamada’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including those discussed in its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in any subsequent reports on Form 6-K, each of which is on file or furnished with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

KAMADA LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As of As of September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Unaudited Audited Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,603 $ 31,252 $ 34,258 Trade receivables, net 25,107 23,997 27,252 Other accounts receivables 1,648 6,884 8,710 Inventories 73,795 73,029 68,785 Total Current Assets 153,153 135,162 139,005 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 27,362 25,898 26,157 Right-of-use assets 5,494 2,793 2,568 Intangible assets, Goodwill and other long-term assets 142,501 148,620 147,072 Contract assets 8,546 7,164 7,577 Total Non-Current Assets 183,903 184,475 183,374 Total Assets $ 337,056 $ 319,637 $ 322,379 Liabilities Current Liabilities Current maturities of bank loans $ - $ 4,444 $ 4,444 Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,138 1,004 1,016 Current maturities of other long term liabilities 15,989 25,095 29,708 Trade payables 12,812 30,619 32,917 Other accounts payables 7,318 7,948 7,585 Deferred revenues 15 40 35 Total Current Liabilities 37,272 69,150 75,705 Non-Current Liabilities Bank loans - 14,074 12,963 Lease liabilities 4,717 2,414 2,177 Contingent consideration 19,642 20,705 17,534 Other long-term liabilities 36,477 39,915 37,308 Deferred revenues - 15 - Employee benefit liabilities, net 558 813 672 Total Non-Current Liabilities 61,394 77,936 70,654 Shareholder’s Equity Ordinary shares 15,020 11,732 11,734 Additional paid in capital net 265,700 210,355 210,495 Capital reserve due to translation to presentation currency (3,490 ) (3,490 ) (3,490 ) Capital reserve from hedges (98 ) (257 ) (88 ) Capital reserve from share-based payments 6,198 5,427 5,505 Capital reserve from employee benefits 318 212 348 Accumulated deficit (45,258 ) (51,428 ) (48,484 ) Total Shareholder’s Equity 238,390 172,551 176,020 Total Liabilities and Shareholder’s Equity $ 337,056 $ 319,637 $ 322,379 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income Nine months period ended Three months period ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenues from proprietary products $ 86,437 $ 67,198 $ 31,436 $ 25,580 $ 102,598 Revenues from distribution 19,650 16,702 6,498 6,637 26,741 Total revenues 106,087 83,900 37,934 32,217 129,339 Cost of revenues from proprietary products 47,863 37,856 17,447 13,151 58,229 Cost of revenues from distribution 17,146 14,632 5,684 6,196 24,407 Total cost of revenues 65,009 52,488 23,131 19,347 82,636 Gross profit 41,078 31,412 14,803 12,870 46,703 Research and development expenses 10,694 10,181 3,180 3,118 13,172 Selling and marketing expenses 11,573 10,435 3,711 3,843 15,284 General and administrative expenses 10,603 9,481 3,701 3,165 12,803 Other expenses 920 801 (157 ) 182 912 Operating income (loss) 7,288 514 4,368 2,562 4,532 Financial income 92 32 67 29 91 Income (expenses) in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net 726 756 553 163 298 Financial Income (expense) in respect of contingent consideration and other long- term liabilities. (3,358 ) (5,924 ) (1,288 ) (2,049 ) (6,266 ) Financial expenses (1,343 ) (583 ) (404 ) (211 ) (914 ) Income (expense) before tax on income 3,405 (5,205 ) 3,296 494 (2,259 ) Taxes on income 179 60 73 10 62 Net income (loss) $ 3,226 $ (5,265 ) $ 3,223 $ 484 $ (2,321 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Amounts that will be or that have been reclassified to profit or loss when specific conditions are met: Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (334 ) (830 ) (90 ) (46 ) (776 ) Net amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss for cash flow hedges 324 519 59 231 634 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Remeasurement gain (loss) from defined benefit plan (30 ) 361 (106 ) (59 ) 497 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,186 $ (5,215 ) $ 3,086 $ 610 $ (1,966 ) Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic net earnings per share $ 0.07 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.06 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows Nine months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended September, 30 September, 30 December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 3,226 $ (5,265 ) $ 3,223 $ 484 $ (2,321 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Adjustments to the profit or loss items: Depreciation and impairment 9,506 9,143 3,179 3,055 12,155 Financial expenses (income), net 3,883 5,719 1,072 2,068 6,791 Cost of share-based payment 941 935 312 366 1,153 Taxes on income 179 60 73 10 62 Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment (5 ) - - - - Change in employee benefit liabilities, net (144 ) (106 ) (104 ) (10 ) (111 ) 14,360 15,751 4,532 5,489 20,050 Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 2,078 10,744 (618 ) (6,358 ) 7,603 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivables 2,716 2,917 1,177 844 (578 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories (5,011 ) (5,606 ) 6,441 (8,509 ) (1,361 ) Decrease (increase) in deferred expenses 2,763 (2,596 ) (279 ) (2,112 ) (1,340 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (18,617 ) 5,895 (13,181 ) 13,738 7,055 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payables (359 ) 566 49 2,083 290 Decrease in deferred revenues (20 ) - (23 ) - (20 ) (16,450 ) 11,920 (6,434 ) (314 ) 11,649 Cash received (paid) during the period for: Interest paid (1,149 ) (550 ) (405 ) (170 ) (853 ) Interest received 92 15 67 12 97 Taxes paid (174 ) (27 ) (62 ) (9 ) (36 ) (1,231 ) (562 ) (400 ) (167 ) (792 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (95 ) $ 21,844 $ 921 $ 5,492 $ 28,586 Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows Nine months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended September, 30 September, 30 December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets $ (3,876 ) $ (2,807 ) $ (1,729 ) $ (1,616 ) $ (3,784 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6 - - - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,870 ) (2,807 ) (1,729 ) (1,616 ) (3,784 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of share base payments 3 7 - 1 9 Repayment of lease liabilities (768 ) (842 ) (251 ) (269 ) (1,098 ) Repayment of long-term loans (17,407 ) (1,517 ) (15,185 ) (1,116 ) (2,628 ) Repayment of other long-term liabilities (17,500 ) (4,120 ) (11,500 ) (877 ) (5,626 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net 58,231 - 58,231 - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 22,559 (6,472 ) 31,295 (2,261 ) (9,343 ) Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalent (249 ) 100 328 (296 ) 212 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,345 12,665 30,815 1,319 15,671 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 34,258 18,587 21,788 29,933 18,587 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 52,603 $ 31,252 $ 52,603 $ 31,252 $ 34,258 Significant non-cash transactions Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability $ 3,880 $ 526 $ 295 $ 230 $ 551 Purchase of property and equipment and Intangible assets $ 681 $ 134 $ 681 $ 134 $ 618 NON-IFRS MEASURES Nine months period ended Three months period ended Year ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 In thousands Net income $ 3,226 $ (5,265 ) $ 3,223 $ 484 $ (2,321 ) Taxes on income 179 60 73 10 62 Financial expense (income), net 3,883 5,719 1,072 2,068 6,791 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,506 9,143 3,179 3,055 12,155 Non-cash share-based compensation expenses 941 935 312 366 1,153 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,735 $ 10,592 $ 7,859 $ 5,983 $ 17,840

















