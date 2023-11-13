UNISYS CORPORATION (NYSE: UIS) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: POTENTIAL COMPENSATION CLAIMS: Rosca Scarlato Investor Lawyers Investigating

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm are investigating allegations of securities violations, corporate misconduct, and misrepresentations involving Unisys Corporation and/or its directors and officers. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys are preparing to take action and seek compensation and/or other redress on behalf of any injured UIS shareholders.



Unisys investors who invested in or before February 2022, are concerned about the UIS stock price performance, and would like to discuss potential claims for compensation or other redress may contact Alan Rosca at arosca@rscounsel.law, 888-998-0530, or through the Unisys Corporation Class Action Investigation page.

In late 2022, Unisys reportedly disclosed that its Audit & Finance Committee conducted an internal investigation into disclosure controls and procedures, revealing material weaknesses related to the design and maintenance of formal policies for information communication by the IT and legal/compliance functions. Consequently, the Company determined that its disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective as of December 31, 2021, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2022, and its internal control over financial reporting was also deemed ineffective as of December 31, 2021. Following the news, the UIS stock price suffered a significant decline in value, allegedly damaging investors.

Unisys Shareholders May Be Able to Pursue Claims for Compensation

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato at Rosca Scarlato are evaluating potential claims for compensation and/or other redress on behalf of UIS shareholders. They have decades of combined experience representing victims of corporate or financial misconduct.

If you are a Unisys investor who invested in or before February 2022, continue to hold your UIS shares, and would like to learn more about potential options for compensation and/or other redress, you may contact attorneys Rosca and Scarlato for a free evaluation of your potential claims.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys typically take cases like this on a contingency fee basis, advance all expenses, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful, following review by the Court of any fee application.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for important disclosures about the firm and attorneys. You can also contact them at:

Rosca Scarlato LLC – 216-946-7070 / 888-998-0530

Alan Rosca – arosca@rscounsel.law

Paul Scarlato – pscarlato@rscounsel.law

Kathryn Weidner – kweidner@rscounsel.law

* This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein.