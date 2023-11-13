Autonomous Ships Market Size to Surpass USD 9.97 Billion by 2028, at a 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Autonomous Ships Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remote Operations, Partial Automation), by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense), by End-Use (Line fit, Retrofit), by Solution (Systems, Software, Structures) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2021 to 2028”, The market for Autonomous Ships to anticipate a rise from USD 5.42 billion in 2021 to USD 9.97 billion by 2028, at 7% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2022 to 2028).

Often referred to as crewless ships, autonomous ships are outfitted with hardware and software without the need for human intervention. The ship's various components, including sensors, GPS tracking, propulsion and auxiliary systems, and automated navigation, aid in making decisions that are tailored to the surrounding conditions. Furthermore, human intervention occurs during the control and monitoring of the partially automated ships via the off-board control centers. Furthermore, the sophisticated operating systems on autonomous ships manage every aspect of their operation, allowing them to make decisions and act independently.

Industry Development:

• May 2023 – L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has partnered with BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) to provide advanced autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and artificial intelligence (AI) to current and future maritime defense programs. Under the agreement, L3Harris' ASView system will be integrated with BigBear.ai's predictive computer vision technology to identify better and classify vessels, improve situational awareness, and support manned and unmanned group missions.

• March 2023 - Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (SHI) and Kongsberg Maritime (KM) have signed a joint development project agreement (JDA) to design a next-generation autonomous 174K LNG carrier that uses autonomous remote control and low-emission technology.

Autonomous Ships Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Autonomous Ships industry are

• ABB

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Rolls-Royce PLC

• Wartsila

• Kongsberg, Siemens

• General Electric

• Marine Technologies LLC

• Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd

• DNV GL.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of market share, Asia Pacific led in 2022. The region's fast economic growth and expanding marine trade are credited with the market's expansion. The Asia-Pacific region, which accounted for 42% of exports and 64% of imports in 2021, continued to be the world's most important maritime cargo handling hub, according to UNCTAD's Maritime Transport Review 2022.

The development of cutting-edge commercial and defense vessels is drawing increasing investment, which is contributing to North America's notable growth. The U.S. shipping industry is expanding, and the market is growing due to the presence of large corporations like IBM Corporation, GE, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell International Inc., and others.

Growth in Europe is predicted to pick up speed between 2023 and 2030. The market is expanding due to a rise in investments made by various European countries in the development of advanced ship projects. The Norwegian maritime cluster's Autonomous Marines project received a USD 22 million grant in January 2020 from the European research program Horizon 2020. The growth of the regional market is facilitated by major players like ABB, Fugro, Kongsberg Maritime, Rolls-Royce Plc, and others.

From 2023 to 2030, the rest of the world experiences moderate growth. The growth can be attributed to the navies of the Middle Eastern countries increasing their spending. 2019 saw the development of the UnI-Cat vessel by Unique Group in the United Arab Emirates for unmanned shallow-water exploration.

Key Market Segments: Global Autonomous Ships Market

Global Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Fully Autonomous

• Remote Operations

• Partial Automation

Global Autonomous Ships Market by Ship Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Commercial

• Defense

Global Autonomous Ships Market by End Use, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Linefit

• Retrofit

Global Autonomous Ships Market by Solution, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Systems

• Software

• Structures

Global Autonomous Ships Market by Region, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

