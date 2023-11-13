Logistics Automation Market Size to Surpass USD 103.75 Billion by 2028, at a 10% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Logistics Automation

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Logistics Automation Market by Component, by Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprises), Vertical (3PL, Retail and Ecommerce, FMCG, Manufacturing), and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028”, The market for Logistics Automation to anticipate a rise from USD 44 billion in 2021 to USD 103.75 billion by 2028, at 10% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2028).

Automation of logistics entails integrating software, control systems, and machinery to increase the effectiveness of logistical processes. Automation of logistics processes improves productivity, control, and organization in the areas of production, distribution, inventory management, customer service, and recovery. Automated guided vehicles, robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, automated storage & retrieval systems (AS/RS), warehouse management software, and transportation management software are examples of automated storage and transportation systems that are included in logistics automation systems. Several advantages come with logistics automation, including speed and scalability, organizational control, real-time loading and data analysis, and enhanced customer service.

Recent Developments:

• In January 2023, Jungheinrich acquired the Indiana-based Storage Solutions group (Storage Solutions), a leading provider of racking and warehouse automation solutions in the US to gain enhanced access to the US warehousing and automation.

• In October 2022, Supply Sensing, a new generation solution introduced by 09 Solutions, would assist businesses in better anticipating supply disruptions by localizing the impact of macro-level shocks on their particular supply chains and developing mitigating strategies to minimize any negative effects on their operations.

• In May 2022, Oracle announced new logistics management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). The updates to oracle fusion cloud transportation management and oracle fusion cloud global trade management can help organizations reduce costs and risks, improve customer experience, and become more adaptable to business disruptions.

• In September 2021, SAP Yard Logistics’ various options are possible to provide a sustainable solution to customers for managing all processes in the yard. A sustainable, future-proof yard management, for simple as well as for complex scenarios, is supported by SAP Yard Logistics, which plans and ensures the smooth and efficient processes within the yard.

Logistics Automation Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Logistics Automation industry are

• 6 River Systems

• ABB

• BEUMER Group

• Blue Yonder

• Daifuku

• Dematic

• E&K Automation

• Eyesee (Hardis Group)

• Falcon Autotech

• GreyOrange.

Growth factors

• The various benefits associated with the automation of the logistics sector.

• Increasing the speed at which the various functions are performed.

• Increasing productivity and agility.

Regional Insights

From 2023 to 2028, the Asia-Pacific region will grow at the highest CAGR of about 14.2%. The Asia Pacific region's manufacturing industries, particularly those in China, are growing, which means that the need for automation in the logistics industry will rise. In the upcoming years, this region is anticipated to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate. The use of automation in logistics will peak in a number of countries, including China and Japan. The cost of labor in these areas has changed as a result of increased transformation. Automation adoption in manufacturing units has increased as a result of rising labor costs. There are seven more reasons why the sorting systems need to be automated.

Due to the early adoption of this technology in the North American region, the market for logistics automation is expanding rapidly. This demand is expected to grow, and it is being supported by a number of organizational initiatives. In addition to North America, the European region is anticipated to experience significant market growth as a result of rising investments from a variety of industries. The market will expand in the upcoming years as automation, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are adopted. The European market grew as a result of more people using e-commerce platforms.

Key Market Segments: Global Logistics Automation Market

Global Logistics Automation Market by Components, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Hardware-Integrated Systems

• Services

Global Logistics Automation Market by Function, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Warehouse And Storage Management

• Transportation Management

Global Logistics Automation Market by Size, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Smes

• Large Enterprises

Global Logistics Automation Market by Vertical, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals

• Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (Fmcg)

• Retail And Ecommerce

• 3pl

• Aerospace And Defense

• Oil, Gas, And Energy

• Chemicals

• Others (Paper And Printing, And Textiles And Clothing)

