Transformational Health and Life Coach Michele Rase to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re a woman approaching mid-life it can be totally and completely jarring. You’re feeling bewildered, conflicted, frazzled, lost, and purposeless as you face life altering transitions. Things like career change, retirement, a divorce, or becoming an empty nester may leave you with a hole in your heart and a sense of emptiness. Not only that, our youth obsessed society is not exactly nice to aging women. But the fact is, you’re not ready to be “invisible,” you want more out of life and you have so much untapped potential waiting to be unleased. But what path should you follow, that will help you move forward to the next chapter in your life? Before you give up and believe your best years are behind you, consider working with Michele a highly sought after Certified Transformational Health & Life Coach who will help you navigate new and difficult situation changes in an optimistic, effective way that will create more meaningful impact while you connect with your true, vibrant, and magnificent self.

Through Michele’s unique coaching programs women find their voice, discover new possibilities, and start to live life again on their own terms. Michele’s mission to help as many women as possible step into their power, prioritize themselves, reconnect with their inner wisdom, and achieve success in all aspects of their lives. She helps her clients focus on the positive and wonderful possibilities that all these changes may bring about.

Drawing from her own life experiences and transformational awakening, Michele knows what it’s like to struggle with the challenges that come with aging. At 68 years old, during the height of the COVID pandemic, Michele unexpectedly retired from her cherished work as a dental hygienist. At that point, Michele recognized that she had so much more to offer in terms of helping people live up to their full potential and she followed her passion by embarking on a new career as a coach. Today, in her seventies, she is helping other women optimize their personal and professional effectiveness even in today’s high stakes, fast moving world.

Through a combination of goal-setting, coaching techniques, providing objective feedback, and asking insightful questions, Michele supports women to reach for the stars and becoming more confident and assertive. She wholeheartedly defines midlife as learning to LIVE with AGE-GILITY, a positive mindset where individuals can take all their experiences and apply them to new ones. In other words, they learn to embrace change as an opportunity for growth so they can explore new pathways with enthusiastic perspective and excitement.

As their coach, Michele masterfully helps her clients explore opportunities integrating mind, body, and spirit because she knows true happiness comes from within. She encourages her clients to realize they are more powerful than they truly think and when they begin the process, they are creating change and it’s much easier than they ever imagined. It’s a transformative journey aimed at helping them lead a purpose filled life and legacy. And when working alongside an experienced coach like Michele it is an enjoyable effective process where they become a more empowered version of themselves.

Michele’s personal style is caring, down-to-earth, empathic, insightful, and supportive as she skillfully guides her clients through the particular challenges and changes of midlife where they are not only dealing with biological changes but everyday problems. As a science-based, preventive health care coach Michele offers the most evidence-based tools to embrace healthy aging with what she calls “AGE- GILITY,” meaning improving their mental and physical health and well-being. Because it’s not just about aiming to live longer but living better. We can live our best life, Michele emphasizes, and embrace it fully and joyfully.

Michele recently completed certification in “Nutritional Coaching (CNC),” and a program as a “Women’s Fitness Specialist (WFS)” through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and studied a “Digestive Intensive” with the Functional Nutrition Alliance (FxNA).

To date she is excited to announce her upcoming program NASM’s – “Get Your Move On with AGE-GILITY” fitness program.

Coaching with Michele is finally discovering the life you always dreamed of and knew you were capable of having but just didn’t know how to achieve your goals. No more midlife misery. You will find fulfillment, renewal, and the life you always dreamed of in full control of your life’s decisions.

