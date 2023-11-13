CyberArrow Selects AlJammaz Technologies to Become a Key Distributor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberArrow, a prominent player in the field of cyber security and compliance, is making significant strides with its cutting-edge products, CyberArrow GRC and the CyberArrow Cyber Security Awareness Platform.





The company recently forged a strategic alliance with AlJammaz Technologies, marking AlJammaz as the official value-added distributor for CyberArrow in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This collaboration will pave the way for digital transformation, bolster data protection, and fortify cyber security across the region's diverse spectrum of businesses.

Between mid-2021 and mid-2022, Saudi Arabia experienced a notable surge in cyber security challenges, prompting businesses to prioritize compliance and data security. Specifically, the focus has shifted toward NCA compliance and SAMA regulations. In this evolving landscape, CyberArrow has played a crucial role by offering advanced solutions that enhance data security and resilience. Notably, the CyberArrow platform is designed to automate up to 80% of the work involved in achieving compliance, streamlining processes and bolstering data protection efforts.

CyberArrow GRC provides an effective framework for governance, risk management, and compliance, helping businesses in KSA maintain regulatory compliance and mitigate risks. Meanwhile, the CyberArrow Cyber security Awareness Platform delivers vital training and education to empower employees with the knowledge and skills to effectively recognize and respond to cyber security threats.

This collaboration between CyberArrow and AlJammaz Technologies aims to provide a holistic approach to cyber security, ensuring that businesses in Saudi Arabia are well-prepared to navigate the challenges of the digital age.

Ena Basic, Chief Revenue Officer at CyberArrow, emphasized the vital role of trust in forging successful partnerships. She said, "At CyberArrow, our commitment goes beyond fortifying businesses against evolving cyber threats. We are dedicated to accelerating digital transformation and compliance efforts with unwavering integrity. Through our state-of-the-art CyberArrow GRC and Cyber Security Awareness Platform, we not only provide robust tools to enhance visibility into vulnerabilities but also actively contribute to building a foundation of trust. Our strategic collaborations, particularly with esteemed partners like AlJammaz Technologies, underscore our dedication to offering comprehensive support to companies across diverse sectors within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Adel Qahwash, General Manager at AlJammaz Technologies, expressed his pride in collaborating with CyberArrow, a prominent cyber security and compliance force. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's business landscape has a growing demand for cyber security and compliance solutions. CyberArrow's cutting-edge GRC and Cyber Security Awareness Platform are set to make a significant impact.

CyberArrow brings a wealth of expertise to the region, building on a strong track record of successful collaborations with prominent organizations.

To learn more about CyberArrow, visit CyberArrow.io or schedule a free demo.

Social links

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyberarrow/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/io.cyberarrow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cyberarrow.io/

Media contact

Brand: CyberArrow

Contact: Amar Basic, Co-founder

Email: info@cyberarrow.io

Website: https://www.cyberarrow.io/

SOURCE: CyberArrow