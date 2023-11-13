LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on November 22, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 09:00 PM U.S. Eastern time on November 22, 2023 (10:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 23, 2023).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2c6fa8eac52f4506a481efaf8b7d10f7

Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

We are a leading credit technology-empowered personal financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digitization.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

