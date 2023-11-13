Enterome to Present Updated Data From Phase 1/2 ROSALIE Trial of its Peptide-Based Immunotherapy EO2401 in Recurrent Glioblastoma at SNO 2023

Oral Presentation at SNO will feature updated results from the Phase 1/2 EOGBM1-18/ROSALIE study

PARIS, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for solid and liquid malignancies and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform, today announced it will present updated efficacy data from its Phase 1/2 trial of EO2401 in combination with nivolumab +/- bevacizumab, in patients with first progression/recurrence of glioblastoma (the EOGBM1-18/ROSALIE study), in an oral presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) 28th Annual Meeting which will be held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on November 15-19, 2023.



Oral presentation details – Abstract CTIM-25

Title: EO2401 peptide immunotherapy + nivolumab +/- bevacizumab in first recurrent glioblastoma: the phase 1/2 EOGBM1-18/ROSALIE study (NCT04116658)

Presenting Author: Prof. David Reardon, M.D., Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Clinical Director for Dana Farber Cancer Institute

Session Name: Abstract Concurrent Session: Clinical Trials - Immunologic

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 17, 2023, at 8:35 AM PST

Location: Room 109-110

Link to abstract published in a supplement to Neuro-Oncology, the Official Journal of the Society for Neuro-Oncology, can be found here. The slides from the oral presentation will be available on Enterome’s website after the Meeting.

About ROSALIE

ROSALIE (EOGBM1-18) is a multicenter, open-label, first-in-human, Phase 1/2 study of EO2401 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (nivolumab, Opdivo®) +/- bevacizumab for the treatment of patients with first progression/recurrence of glioblastoma. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of the combination in 100 patients enrolled at 10 clinical sites in Europe and the US.

For more information on the Phase 1/2 trial of EO2401 in recurrent glioblastoma, please refer to ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04116658

About OncoMimics™

OncoMimics™ immunotherapies are designed to activate pre-existing effector memory T cells that target bacterial (non-self) peptides, which are strongly cross-reactive against selected Tumor-Associated Antigens (TAAs), or B cell markers expressed on tumoral cells, resulting in a rapid, targeted cytotoxic response against cancer.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome’s pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, which allows it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome’s first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

The company’s two pipelines of drug candidates include:

OncoMimics ™ peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and has demonstrated a good safety profile with first signs of efficacy. EO4010 is in clinical development for third-line colorectal cancer and EO2040 is in a Phase 2 trial in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease.

peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and has demonstrated a good safety profile with first signs of efficacy. EO4010 is in clinical development for third-line colorectal cancer and EO2040 is in a Phase 2 trial in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease. EndoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines, are being developed in collaboration with Nestlé Health Science, for food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The lead candidate, EB1010, is expected to enter clinical development in 2024.

Enterome employs 70 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €118 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.enterome.com