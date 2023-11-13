Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Size to Surpass USD 62.8 Billion by 2028, at a 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market include BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Covestro (Germany), Celanese (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Solvay (Belgium)

The Electric Vehicle (EV) polymers market is thriving, fueled by increased demand for sustainable transportation solutions, and high-performance polymers for enhanced EV efficiency and performance.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Electric Vehicle Polymers Market By type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamide, polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Fluoropolymer, Thermoplastic Polyester, and others.) By Application, and by Region , Global trends and forecast from 2021 to 2028”, The market for Electric Vehicle Polymers to anticipate a rise from USD 49.2 billion in 2021 to USD 62.8 billion by 2028, at 4.2% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2022 to 2028).

A polymer is a material composed entirely of numerous homogeneous units joined by bonding to form a molecular structure. Polymers have a wide range of characteristics. Polymers, both natural and artificial, are ubiquitous in daily life. The process of polymerization of a few small molecules known as monomers produces the polymers. A car is a type of vehicle with four wheels that is driven on public roads. An electric vehicle, or EV for short, is a car that is propelled by one or more electrical or traction motors.

Get Sample PDF Brochure of Electric Vehicle Polymers Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2211/electric-vehicle-polymers-market/#request-a-sample

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

• Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

• About 100+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

• Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

• Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Growth, and Share for the Year 2023

• Includes [Tables and figures] have been updated

• The most recent version of the report includes the Top Electric Vehicle Polymers Industry Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Exactitude Consultancy Research methodology

Recent Developments

• Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Heng Hiap Sdn Bhd (HHI), based in Malaysia, joined up in March 2021 to create circular polymers from improved recycling of discarded plastics that are headed for the ocean and recovered mixed plastic. According to SABIC, its clients will use circular polyolefins from the Trucircle range of the company as solutions in new products. SABIC's Trucircle portfolio consists of certified circular goods made from advanced plastic recycling, certified renewables made from bio-based feedstock, and mechanically recycled products.

• On March 22, 2022, BASF SE and Zhejian REEF Technology Co Ltd agreed into a strategic cooperation agreement to develop cutting-edge recyclate formulations for application in the packaging, automotive, and consumer industries. Through this arrangement, BASF SE will provide technical assistance and consulting for recycled polymer formulations carried out at BASF's test labs, as well as its recently announced IrgaCycle additive solutions. In a variety of end-use applications, IrgaCycle additive solutions help raise the proportion of mechanically recycled material.

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Electric Vehicle Polymers industry are

• BASF (Germany)

• DowDuPont (US)

• Covestro (Germany)

• Celanese (US)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• Solvay (Belgium)

• LANXESS (Germany)

• LG Chem (South Korea)

• Asahi Kasei (Japan)

• Evonik Industries (Germany)

Some Points On How the Report Benefits Stakeholders:

• The Electric Vehicle Polymers Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

• The Electric Vehicle Polymers Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Electric Vehicle Polymers market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Electric Vehicle Polymers Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2211/electric-vehicle-polymers-market/

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the global market for polymers used in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (cars) during the projected period. The region is now the biggest consumer of electric vehicle (car) polymers due to the sharp rise in the production of electric cars in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea, among others. The Asia-Pacific region's market for electric vehicle (car) polymers is expanding due to several factors, including growing government support, a decrease in the overall weight of electric cars, and growing concern about carbon footprints. Europe and North America are also expected to offer prospective development opportunities during the projection period.

Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Definition

Electric vehicle polymers are plastics that are used in electric vehicles to reduce weight without sacrificing performance. Polymers are the only materials that can replace metals because they have many of the same qualities as metals, including stiffness, toughness, resistance to abrasion, and heat resistance. Polymer substitution for metal is a major strategy employed by electric car makers to lower the overall weight of their vehicles.

Even though some materials are lighter than others without compromising a vehicle's strength or endurance, a vehicle's weight is a major obstacle to operating it exclusively on electricity for a prolonged amount of time. Whether a car is powered by gasoline or electricity, its overall weight can be decreased to increase fuel efficiency.

Key Market Segments: Electric Vehicle Polymers Market

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• Polyamide

• Polycarbonate

• Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

• Polyurethane

• Polypropylene

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Application, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Commercial Electric Vehicles

• Passenger Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Region, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

• What was the impact of covid-19 on Electric Vehicle Polymers Market?

• What was the market value in 2022?

• Which region is a high share of the Electric Vehicle Polymers Market?

• What are the opportunities in Electric Vehicle Polymers Market?

• What is the forecast period of the Electric Vehicle Polymers Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Logistics Automation Market by Component, by Function (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprises), Vertical (3PL, Retail and Ecommerce, FMCG, Manufacturing), and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2021 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2234/logistics-automation-market/

Integrated Marine Automation System Market by Autonomy (Autonomous, Remotely-operated, Partial Automation), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Unmanned), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Solution (Products, Services) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2021 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2212/integrated-marine-automation-system-market/

Fans and Blowers Market by Technology (Centrifugal and Axial) by Deployment (Industrial (Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Construction, Iron and Steel, Chemicals, Mining) by Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2021 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2597/fans-and-blowers-market/

Automotive Haptic Technology Market by Vehicle Type, And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2608/automotive-haptic-technology-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/