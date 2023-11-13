Việt Nam-Cambodia border management cooperation effective: ministers

VIETNAM, November 13 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang and his Cambodian counterpart General Tea Seiha agreed that Việt Nam-Cambodia border management cooperation has proved effective, contributing to preventing free migration, illegal border crossings, and cross-border crimes.

They were speaking at the bilateral talks in Hà Nội on Monday during the official visit made by General Tea Seiha, who is also Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, to Việt Nam from Sunday to Tuesday.

Emphasising that this was his first visit to Việt Nam as Minister of National Defence, Tea Seiha said the visit aimed to strengthen and deepen the relationship between the two countries and the two armies.

He thanked the Việt Nam's Ministry of Defence for supporting the development of the Royal Cambodian Army to what it is today.

During the talks, the two sides agreed that the defence cooperation had achieved various positive results, continuing to be one of the important pillars of the bilateral partnership.

Exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, had been maintained. Defence cooperation mechanisms had been established and actively implemented, elevating bilateral defence relations intensively and extensively.

The two countries continued to implement border demarcation, and build a border of peace, stability, cooperation and development. Cooperation in expert training, coaching, as well as searching and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers continued to be promoted.

The two sides agreed to continue to effectively implement the protocol for the 2019-24 period and the annual cooperation plan, looking to elevate the defence cooperation to new heights and contributing to the traditional friendship, comprehensive and long-term sustainable cooperation between the two countries.

The cooperation would focus on human resource training, fighting cross-border crimes, illegal border crossings, and free migration.

The two defence ministers also vowed to continue to consult and support each other at multilateral military and defence forums and conferences.

Việt Nam and Cambodia would co-host a series of events in 2024 to commemorate the 45th anniversary of victory over the genocidal regime (January 7, 1979 - January 7, 2024) and the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Việt Nam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - December 22, 2024).

The two sides would work together to successfully organise the first border defence friendship exchange between the Việt Nam - Cambodia - Laos and the annual meeting between the three countries’ ministers of defence in December 2023. This is an event of great significance, affirming the political determination of the three countries and three armies to preserve and strengthen their friendship and solidarity. — VNS