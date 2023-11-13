Conference of prison managers in Asia-Pacific region begins

VIETNAM, November 13 - HÀ NỘI — The 41st Asian and Pacific Conference of Correctional Administrators (APCCA 41) started on Monday in Hà Nội.

The conference, which is hosted by the Việt Nam Ministry of Public Security (MPS), attracts the participation of more than 200 delegates from 25 countries.

This is the second time the MPS has hosted the event.

The APCCA is an annual and rotating meeting of directors of prison management departments from different countries in the region.

It aims to enhance cooperation, exchange and sharing of information and experience to effectively apply in prison management in each country.

It also expands relationships in many fields, thus countries have many opportunities to understand each other.

The APCCA was first held in 1980. By 2023, it has 34 official members, which are detention management agencies in 25 countries and have gone through 40 conferences in different countries in the region.

Giving an opening speech at the conference, Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyễn Văn Long emphasised that the MPS attached great importance and appreciated the APCCA’s role.

It has more than 40 years of development, making an important contribution to international cooperation in prison management and prisoner education and rehabilitation.

Exchanging and sharing information and experiences among APCCA members are very meaningful for countries and territories, including Việt Nam, to improve the effectiveness of prisoner management and education, and ensure the stated purpose of serving a prison sentence.

Deputy Minister Long said that in Việt Nam, prisoner management and education were carried out following the Constitution and laws, ensuring socialist humanity and the legitimate rights and interests of prisoners.

Việt Nam combines punishment and education in the sentences, encouraging prisoners to repent, actively study and work so that after serving their sentences, they can reintegrate into the community and become useful people for society, according to the deputy minister.

The above principles have been concretised by many specific policies on education, vocational guidance and training, medical examination and treatment for prisoners.

They are also expressed in amnesty policies, sentence reduction, and policies of community reintegration, including preferential credit lending for people who have completed their prison sentences.

The regulations encourage prisoners to strive for good reform so that they can soon return to their families, integrate into the community and not re-offend.

Although socio-economic conditions are still difficult, the Vietnamese Government and the MPS have made many efforts to improve facilities and equipment for prisons, meeting the requirements of prisoner management and education.

Deputy Minister Long expressed his wish for delegates to actively exchange information, good experiences, be creative and come up with feasible solutions, applying them in accordance with the reality of member countries.

The work will constantly improve the efficiency and quality of prison management, sensitise prisoners, preventing and reducing crimes, and create a healthy social environment for the development of each country and the region.

APCCA’s responsibility

With the theme "Creating human values, trust and solidarity in prison work", the APCCA 41 discussed five topics, including difficulties, challenges and solutions in prison work in Việt Nam; providing a safe detention environment and medical care for prisoners showing signs of mental disorders, behavioural disorders, prisoners with drug-related problems and disabilities; minimising recidivism through community reintegration programmes before and after prison sentences; effective cooperation with private partners and socio-professional organisations in labour and vocational training; improving facilities, technology and training to serve re-education in prisons and in the community.

Lieutenant General Lê Minh Hùng, Director of the Prisons Management Police Department under the MPS, said that the APCCA 41's theme clearly demonstrated its responsibility and initiative in facing regional challenges in the new context.

The theme is suitable to the general trend of the world and the conditions of each APCCA member today.

In addition to ensuring strict sanctions by law enforcement agencies, educating prisoners and helping them reintegrate into the community also plays an important and consistent role in prison sentences.

Shie Yong Lee, head of the Singaporean Delegation and Director of the Singapore Department of Prisons, also highly appreciated the APCCA 41’s theme.

She emphasised: "This is an important regional topic, and a mission with a clear goal for all of us here.”

In the Asia-Pacific region, every country has its own model and management according to each country's own legal framework and unique culture.

“We all share a common goal of moving forward. The prison management system has more humane values. Therefore, prisons need to continue to become a safe place for prisoners as well as prison staff and management teams,” she said.

"Most importantly, it promotes social reintegration and increases people's trust in prison management," she said.

The APCCA 41 will end on Thursday. — VNS