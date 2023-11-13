Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies to debut in HCM City

VIETNAM, November 13 - HCM CITY — The inaugural Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies will take place early next year in HCM City.

VIATT 2024 will be organised by Messe Frankfurt, a global textile trade fair organiser, and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE).

Speaking at a press conference in HCM City on November 10, Olaf Schmidt, vice president textiles & textile technologies at Messe Frankfurt, said: “VIATT targets all players in the textile value chain.”

The expo is expected to attract more than 500 exhibitors and around 35,000 visitors, Schmidt said.

Exhibitors would showcase a full spectrum of fibres and yarns, apparel fabrics, technical textiles, textile processing, printing technology, textile machinery, printing machinery, and a wide range of garments and home textiles, he said.

VIATT is part of Texpertise, the textile business network of Messe Frankfurt that brings together the latest themes, trends and events from throughout the textile business, and connects more than 500,000 people all over the world.

It will be held from February 28 to March 1 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Also part of Texpertise, Techtextil and Texprocess will take place in Frankfurt am Main from 23 to 26 April next year.

The two leading trade fairs are hotspots for innovations, textile solutions and networking, Schmidt said.

With more than 1,600 exhibitors from around 50 countries, Techtextil and Texprocess reflect the extraordinary degree of innovation prevailing in the sectors.

“The sectors are undergoing a rapid process of change. Participants at Techtextil and Texprocess will have the opportunity to stay in tune with the times, to present innovations to an audience of experts from all over the world and to find new solutions and business partners,” he said. —VNS