Hardware & Hand Tools Expo to take place in HCM City next month

VIETNAM, November 13 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo 2023 (VHHE) is gearing up to bring together over 350 businesses from 15 countries and territories, showcasing an impressive array of over 1,000 hardware and supplementary products.

This highly anticipated event, organised by VINEXAD from December 7 to 9, 2023, at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center, will serve as a prime platform for industry players to showcase their offerings and explore new business opportunities.

This event will feature various key categories such as tools, machine tools, reinforcement equipment, hardware products which are widely applied in industries including manufacturing, production, repair, assembly, construction to Do It Yourself (DIY).

As an inclusive specialised exhibition in Việt Nam in terms of tools, hardware and mechanical processing products, the exhibition will display products represented by prominent brands such as APEXTOOLS, SATA, SNAP-ON, Swisstech, Kwb, Einhell, Hasegawa, Onishi, NANIWA, Jetech and Vinadali.

VSIF, the concurrent event, will display local supplementary products with the aim to tell about supply capacities and self-sufficiencies of the local mechanics industry. In particular, VSIF 2023 is delighted to showcase two remarkable pavilions: the Golden Brands’ Pavilion and the City's Key Product Pavilion. With a focus on promoting HCM City's image and unique characteristics, the event emphasises the development of city product brands for both domestic and international markets.

As part of the event, the "1:1 Trade Connection Programme in the Field of Supporting Industries" will provide business representatives with the opportunity to stay informed about market trends and engage in direct exchanges with partners.

Additionally, an Industrial Park Tour aims to foster linkages between Vietnamese mechanical enterprises, industrial enterprises, and foreign investors in Việt Nam. This initiative seeks to promote industrial production, manufacturing, and processing activities, driving mutual benefits and growth within the industry. — VNS