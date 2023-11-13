Online Friday 2023 to feature 500 brands, 3,000 businesses

VIETNAM, November 13 - HÀ NỘI — Up to 500 brands, 3,000 businesses, e-marketplaces, and sale support platforms will take part in the Việt Nam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday 2023 in early December.

Online Friday 2023, the 10th of its kind so far, will last from midnight on Friday, December 1, to noon on Sunday, December 3.

Major e-marketplaces and sale support platforms such as TikTokShop, Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, VNPAY, ZaloPay, Viettel Post, VnPost, and AccessTrade will offer a wide range of substantive promotions to build up consumers’ trust in online shopping.

Online Friday 2023 is part of the National E-Commerce Week from November 27 through December 3.

During the week, businesses and consumers can also participate in a conference on e-commerce development in Việt Nam, along with an e-commerce and musical festival at the pedestrian zone around Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.

The year’s biggest online shopping programme aims to stimulate domestic consumption by attracting people to try e-commerce and digital technology, thereby helping fuel e-commerce as well as businesses’ investment in technological infrastructure and solutions.

The Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will also co-ordinate with e-marketplaces to carry out many measures for promoting e-commerce and protecting consumers’ interests in cyberspace.

It expects the series of events will be a healthy “common playground” for both buyers and sellers in the digital environment to bolster the development of e-commerce and the digital economy in the country.

The Việt Nam Online Shopping Day - Online Friday, first held in 2014 and organised by the MoIT and related agencies, takes place on the first Friday of December. — VNS