EU supports greening campaign in Moldova led by Maia Sandu

On 11 November 18,000 oak and acacia saplings were planted in the village of Rezeni, in the Ialoveni district of Moldova, with EU support.

The saplings were planted on almost four hectares of land.

The greening campaign, which included the planting of oak and acacia trees, was launched by Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

The president herself took part in the campaign on Saturday. She was also joined by a team from the EU Delegation to Moldova, led by EU Ambassador Janis Mažeiks.

