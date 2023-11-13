Police reminds public to take extra care during bad weather

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) reminds members of the public to take extra precautionary measures during the bad weather currently experienced throughout the country.

Police Operation Centre (POC) Commander, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Patricia Leta says, “Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly.”

POC Commander Leta says, “If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher grounds. Flash floods can cause weather-related deaths.”

AC Leta says, “Vehicle drivers and out boat motor (OBM) skippers when driving along the road and travelling between our islands must take extra care during the bad weather currently affecting the country.”

“Police like to remind the public that travelling at high speed on our roads must be discouraged and OBM drivers must assess the weather before embarking on any trip,” says Ms. Leta.

She adds, “OBM skippers must ensure they have the required safety equipment before travelling to other islands. Stay onshore during bad weather and notify members of your family where you are going and what time you are expected to arrive at your destination.”

Listen to the weather report on SIBC and other radio stations or call the Met service and get the right advice before travelling. It is good and important that drivers and skippers must always put safety first before travelling on our roads and between our islands.

RSIPF Press