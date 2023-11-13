Submit Release
NCPD visits Agape community at Lunga

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) National Crime Prevention Department (NCPD) paid a visit to Lunga Agape community where they conducted an awareness talk on 5 November 2023.

NCPD Director Superintendent John Matamaru said that his team has already visited a few communities including a few locations in Honiara City to address the public and inform them of some of the objectives of NCPD.

“During our visits we have covered a few topics including the rules on what items are allowed, restricted and have conditions to bring into the Game venues. Remind our citizens to think safety first when using our roads,” says Mr Matamaru.

“The five drivers of crime, which are Drugs and Alcohol, Family Violence, Youth Issues, Resources and Environment and Emerging Issues. And how to establish community policing within a community,” said Director NCPD.

“Since we have now entered the rainy season we urge the public to reconsider their decisions to travel on boats, make sure to check with Solomon Islands meteorological Service before you do so.”

Director Matamaru says, “We are pleased to have been given the opportunity to come to your communities and to receive requests from community members to pay visits.”

