Global Soft Tissue Repair Market to total US$ 10,814.7 Million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.5% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The US leads North American soft tissue repair market growth, driven by healthcare sector expansion, renowned manufacturers, and high demand due to chronic conditions.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soft tissue repair market is poised for remarkable expansion, with a projected valuation of US$ 6,992.8 million expected to be reached by 2023. This impressive growth is primarily fueled by the escalating interest and insights surrounding the soft tissue repair market. The ongoing trend signifies the emergence of fresh opportunities within this dynamic market, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.5% forecasted from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is set to achieve a substantial estimated valuation of approximately US$ 10,814.7 million, underlining its significant potential for the coming decade.



The global soft tissue repair market has experienced a significant boost due to the rising number of cases attributed to sports injuries. Individuals across diverse age groups increasingly embrace various sports activities, resulting in a parallel increase in sports-related injuries.

Request a Sample copy of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4931

This surge in sports injuries has been a key driver behind the market growth, necessitating effective soft tissue repair solutions. Simultaneously, the expanding population of elderly individuals, who often require multiple surgeries and face increased risks of trauma-related injuries, has contributed to the growing demand for soft tissue repair procedures.

The availability of skilled healthcare professionals and physicians specialized in soft tissue repair has further bolstered the demand for such procedures. Their expertise and proficiency are pivotal in ensuring successful soft tissue repairs attracting more patients to opt for these treatments. The rising prevalence of breast reconstruction procedures has provided an additional avenue for market growth, as soft tissue repair techniques are frequently employed in these surgeries.

Despite the high demand for soft tissue repair solutions, several challenges hinder the market growth. One significant restraint is the high cost associated with these procedures, which can deter individuals with limited income from seeking such treatments. The lack of proper reimbursement options has also negatively impacted market expansion. The availability of alternative therapies like orthopedic manual therapy and physiotherapy provides patients with options beyond surgical interventions, potentially deterring the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 6,614.6 million.

Based on product type, allograft is expected to dominate at a market share of 23.4% in 2023.

Based on application, orthopedics will register at a market share of 19.7% in 2023.

The soft tissue repair market expanded at 5.6% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2033.

India is likely to surpass all other countries, registering a 6.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

“The lack of standardization guidelines specifically for biomedical and tissue engineering research across regions further hamper the production of regenerative therapies and is a major restraint of the soft tissue repair market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Soft Tissue Repair Market Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 6,992.8 million Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 10,814.7 million CAGR Share from 2023 to 2033 4.5% Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product

Application

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Stryker

Medtronic

Acera Surgical Inc.

Arthrex Inc. Integra LifeSciences

ACELITY L.P. Inc.

AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

CONMED

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

BioCer Entwicklungs-GmbH

Betatech Medical





Access Exclusive Data and Premium Insights at Discounts! Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4931

Competitive Landscape:

The soft tissue repair industry boasts a substantial array of market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among these players, primarily focusing on introducing eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors. Furthermore, they employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence.

In September 2022, In a significant development in the medical field, Merit Medical Systems, a prominent manufacturer of proprietary disposable medical devices, unveiled the Temno Elite soft tissue biopsy system in the United States.

In June 2020, DePuy Synthes Medical Device Business Services, Inc., introduced the Dynacord Suture, a medical device used explicitly in procedures such as soft tissue approximation in rotator cuff repairs.

Key Market Segments Covered in Soft Tissue Repair Industry Research:

By Product:

Synthetic

Allograft

Xenograft

Alloplast

By Application:

Breast Reconstruction

Hernia

Dermatology

Orthopaedics Sports Medicine Dural Repair Others

Dental Problems

Vaginal Sling

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Services

Clinics





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Size: The net worth of the orthopedic trauma devices market is predicted to grow from US$ 10.7 billion in 2023 to over US$ 21.2 billion by 2033. The market for orthopedic trauma devices is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Orthopedic Power Tools Market Share: The global orthopedic power tools market has set a valuation of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021, and further, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by the year 2032.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Growth: The global diabetes care devices market size is projected to be valued at US$ 9.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 17.87 Billion by 2032, with a rapid CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Home Care Services Market Demand: The home care services market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2022-2032.

Vision Care Market Outlook: The vision care market is expected to expand at a decent CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The valuation of the vision care market as of 2023 is US$ 89,596 million, and the market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,78,930.9 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube