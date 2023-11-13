Java Experts Unite to Champion Enterprise Java in Virtual Payara Conference

“Empowering Enterprise Innovation with Jakarta EE” will take place on December 14th, 2023.

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payara Services, the leaders in application server technology, proudly announce their pioneering virtual business and technology conference set for this December. This event is dedicated to driving innovation in Jakarta EE, the advanced extension of Java specifications designed for enterprise-level applications. The day-long program is unique in catering to all levels of Java knowledge, with a focus on educating JAVA professionals and business leaders about the power and potential of Jakarta EE.



Payara CEO and Founder, Steve Millidge, and a Project Lead on Jakarta EE, emphasized: "Bringing together the global Java community at the Virtual Payara Conference is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation within enterprise Java. Our goal is to empower and inspire developers, decision-makers, and industry leaders by showcasing the unparalleled potential of Jakarta EE. We are thrilled to lead this initiative and offer insights on endless opportunities within the JAVA ecosystem.”

“Jakarta EE is transforming the ability of enterprises to implement cloud-native architectures and applications to address rapidly evolving business demands,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “As open source Java increases its mission-critical role in today's programming landscape, Payara continues to be an important partner in building this ecosystem. We're thrilled to have them as a partner and look forward to participating in what will surely be a productive event.”

The Virtual Payara Conference will host distinguished speakers, including Michael Redlich, Java Champion, and Java News Editor at InfoQ, who will discuss the advancements in Jakarta EE 11, emphasizing its evolution beyond Java EE. Tanja Obradovic, Jakarta EE Program Manager, will shed light on the success of open-source collaboration within the Eclipse Foundation, offering valuable insights into modernizing Java enterprise. James Governor, lead Red Monk analyst will discuss the future of Java, as a critical general purposes programming language and runtime for enterprises and SaaS companies in his talk Java: The Never-ending Story.

The event will feature testimonials from Payara Platform customers, such as CDL, sharing their migration journey from WebLogic to the Payara Platform. A customer roundtable will include discussions from US Coast Guard, web solutions designers Kyran, and the German government agency Bundesagentur für Arbeit, all leveraging Payara services.

About Payara

A global open source company, Payara creates innovative infrastructure software. This includes Payara Server Enterprise, an easy-to-use Jakarta EE and MicroProfile runtime which supports mission-critical production systems with secure deployments, and Payara Cloud, an all-in-one fully automated Jakarta EE cloud deployment solution that eliminates the need for application servers and knowledge of Docker and Kubernetes. Payara is designed to provide a stable, scalable, and secure environment for running Java applications, making it an ideal choice for enterprise-level deployments. Visit: https://www.payara.fish/

