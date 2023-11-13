Worshipful Company of Information Technologists Unveils Augmented Reality Float at 2023 Lord Mayor's Show
City of London Livery company promotes the use of technology for good in society
We are excited to unveil our augmented reality float at the 2023 Lord Mayor's Show”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Worshipful Company of Information Technologists (WCIT) is delighted to announce its participation in the prestigious 2023 Lord Mayor's Show, showcasing an innovative augmented reality float that promises to engage and inspire attendees.
— Kerri Mansfield JP, Master Information Technologist 2023-2024.
The WCIT, a livery company dedicated to the advancement of information technology, has taken this opportunity to demonstrate the transformative power of technology in a way that has never been seen before at the annual Lord Mayor's Show.
"We are excited to unveil our augmented reality float at the 2023 Lord Mayor's Show," said Kerri Mansfield JP, Master Information Technologist 2023-2024. "Our aim is to bridge the gap between tradition and technology, demonstrating that the world of information technology is not only about machines and algorithms but also about the people, history, and the incredible journey we've been on. We’d like to thank our partners from The Edge Picture Company and ARuVR for helping make this ambitious project a reality”
The state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) float merges the traditional pageantry of the event with the possibilities of digital technology. The WCIT's presence at the Lord Mayor's Show is not only about entertainment but also about education and inspiration. As a forward-thinking livery company, WCIT aims to inspire the next generation of tech enthusiasts and innovators.
The project was made possible by excellent collaboration with partners The Edge Picture Company, who provided the creative content and ARuVR, who provided access to their leading-edge augmented reality platform.
Frank Furnari, CEO & Founder, ARuVR®, said: “As an award-winning XR platform provider delivering solutions to some of the world’s biggest organisations, the opportunity to demonstrate our solution at scale and to anyone with a smartphone at the 2023 Lord Mayor's Show was an opportunity we couldn’t miss. Teaming up with the WCIT to bring their vision of an AR interactive float to life - the first of its kind in the world - and seeing the many thousands in the crowd engage with AR has been truly amazing!”
The augmented reality float is an initiative which forms part of the 2023 Master Information Technologist, Kerri Mansfield’s theme of “ConnectivITy”. Her vision focuses on fostering stronger bonds and collaboration in the ever-evolving world of information technology.
About The Worshipful Company of Information Technologists
The Worshipful Company of Information Technologists is the 100th livery company of the City of London, combining centuries-old tradition with a modern focus, energy and innovation. Like all livery companies, we look to give something back to the industry and community, and focus on four pillars of activity:
• Charity: we raise money and provide IT skills to improve lives through a range of charitable vehicles
• Education: we built Hammersmith Academy (with the Mercers) and support other schools
• Industry and Commerce: we help to promote and shape the IT industry and run several schemes (including with the Royal Signals) to smooth the path of men and women into the industry
• Fellowship: We have a full programme of social activity. We are one of the few “new” livery companies to have its own hall, and in 2017 we celebrated our silver jubilee, 25 years after our grant of livery.
https://wcit.org.uk/
About ARuVR®
ARuVR® is the world’s first end-to-end Extended Reality Solution (Augmented, Virtual, and Mixed Reality) for enterprises and public sector organisations. ARuVR® suite of multi award-winning products enable in-house teams to quickly and easily create, distribute, analyse and manage both on-demand and instructor-led immersive, interactive training experiences - in order to develop new skills and better communicate and collaborate across the organisation. www.ARuVR.com
