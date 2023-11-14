Carrick Rangers Football Club and Fan Owned Club Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrick Rangers F.C. (CRFC) and USA-based Fan Owned Club Inc. (FOC) are thrilled to announce a pioneering strategic alliance that promises to elevate the presence of Carrick Rangers F.C. in North America. This groundbreaking partnership comes at a time when soccer's popularity is skyrocketing in the United States, making it the perfect moment to introduce the Northern Ireland Football League to American sports enthusiasts.
Fan Owned Club will play a pivotal role in providing a wide array of marketing, merchandising and commercial services on an international scale for Carrick Rangers. This collaboration seeks to establish CRFC as a globally recognized brand and usher in the Northern Irish League's entry into the lucrative US market.
Michael Smith, the majority owner of Carrick Rangers F.C., emphasized the untapped potential of the Northern Ireland Football League in the American market, saying, "The Irish League might be the most under-valued product in all of sport. It is an exciting brand of football with a high standard of play in an ultra-competitive league. We are excited for Carrick Rangers to be the pioneers in bringing this to an American market that is hungry for more sports-centered content."
Carrick Rangers F.C. chairman Peter Clarke expressed their enthusiasm for this historic partnership, stating, "This alliance with Fan Owned Club Inc. is a game-changer for the Club. We're excited to introduce the vibrant and competitive Irish League to the American audience, and we believe that this partnership will open up new horizons for both organizations."
Fan Owned Club Founder Steve Paris, "We're honored to join forces with Carrick Rangers F.C. and we're committed to leveraging our expertise to promote it in the US. The partnership marks a significant step in the globalization of Irish football and sets the stage for a thrilling journey ahead.”
Key facts supporting this collaboration:
+ Over 36 million American residents, more than 10% of the population, claim Irish ancestry.
+ Forbes reports that the US is home to over 4,000 Irish pubs, which serve as cultural hubs and potential points of interest for Irish football fans.
+ Soccer is ranked as the fourth most popular sport, with over 8% of the adult population claiming it as their favorite sport.
+ The United States will host the Copa América in 2024, Club World Cup in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
These monumental events and evolving fanbase are expected to drive a significant surge in soccer interest, creating an ideal environment for Carrick Rangers FC to expand its presence and promising platform for the Northern Irish Football League.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Ryan Clarke
Carrick Rangers F.C.
Head of Communications & Media
+44 7788289477
ryan@carrickrangers.co.uk
David Herman
Fan Owned Club Inc.
Chief Marketing Officer
+43 6641563682 | USA +01 3125602085
david.herman@fanownedclub.com
ABOUT CARRICK RANGERS F.C.
Carrick Rangers is a top division professional football club competing in the SportsDirect Premiership as part of the Northern Ireland Football League. Based in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, the Club was founded in 1939 and today operates the senior men’s team, a U-20 men’s team and Academy squads.
For more information: www.carrickrangers.co.uk
ABOUT FAN OWNED CLUB INC.
Fan Owned Club has been at the forefront of the growing fan ownership movement in the United States, allowing fans to own a piece of a club for less than many pay for season tickets.
For more information to become a Fan Owner: www.fanownedclub.com
