Celebrating Innovation: DigiEduHack 2023 Main Stage Event in Madrid

DigiEduHack 2023 Main Stage Event is a high-level international conference that marks the end of the 2023 DigiEduHack Days.

It is very inspiring and encouraging to see people across the world contribute to finding the best solutions for digital education.” — Iliana Ivanova, EU Commissioner for Innovation

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Digital Education Hackathon (DigiEduHack) is set to mark the end of its fourth edition with a high-profile Main Stage Event on November 13, 2023 in Madrid. This event will serve as the grand finale to a series of innovative and collaborative DigiEduHack Days 2023 – a grass-roots initiative that, throughout 8 days, has brought together educators, students, innovators, and policymakers to tackle the pressing challenges of digital education. In total, the 2023 edition brought together host digital education enthusiasts in 40 hackathons with more than 1.500 participants from 22 countries.

An initiative under the Digital Education Action Plan of the European Commission, DigiEduHack is a pioneering platform that shines a spotlight on the critical issue of digital competences and skills in Europe. As technology continues to transform the fabric of our societies, digital literacy and skills have become indispensable for personal and professional success. With its annual theme focusing on 'People at the Centre of Digital Education,' DigiEduHack reinforces the connection with the European Year of Skills, emphasizing the central role individuals play in shaping the landscape of digital education.

The Main Stage Event, hosted by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU in Madrid will feature prominent speakers such as high-level representatives of the European Commission and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training of Spain. The keynote speaker will be Pina de Paz, CEO of Kimple, a prominent woman entrepreneur from Spain. A series of participants' testimonials will highlight the outcomes of the 2023 DigiEduHack Days. This gathering aims to foster a vibrant exchange of ideas, strategies, and best practices that will drive digital education forward.

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “It is very inspiring and encouraging to see people across the world contribute to finding the best solutions for digital education. This is exactly the spirit of the Digital Education Action Plan: empowering those concerned, the students, the educators, the entire education community, to take the driver’s seat in this journey. The DigiEduHack is a wonderful initiative, based on the right mix of competence and creativity!.”



The Spanish Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, said: “During the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union during this semester, we are especially focusing our attention on digital education, dealing with a special challenge that makes us aware of the needs of the European educational community and to help them improve their digital skills while setting up the key elements for the success of digital education. We are convinced that a common basis for digital education is a requisite to construct a Europe with a bright and successful future, where we all fit in. In Spain, we are implementing it through the National Plan for Digital Education and Digital Compentences.”

DigiEduHack main stage event will be live-streamed on Youtube and Facebook.

Details:

Date: November 13, 2023

Time: 13:30 to 17:00 CET

Location: Círculo de las Bellas Artes, Madrid

Co-hosted by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union

About DigiEduHack

DigiEduHack, a grassroots movement under the Digital Education Action Plan 2021-2027 of the European Commission, is a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and creativity in the realm of digital education. It serves as a platform that offers solutions to both present and future challenges in digital education.

