Intent HQ Merges with Anagog to Advance Generative AI for Personal Relevance

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Intent HQ , the privacy-first Customer AI platform, announced that it has merged with the Edge AI customer engagement platform, Anagog . The merger will extend Intent HQ’s capability to the edge, and provide clients and AI agents access to a unique source of insight to create more relevant and personalised interactions.



The rapid advances in Gen AI, coupled with an adversarial data environment being caused by increased regulation and constraints around the processing of personal data, have together cemented the need for a next generation approach to customer engagement that identifies new, richer-than-ever data sources and signals.

Together Intent HQ and Anagog are bringing Personal Behavioural Models to mobile devices, enabling other Personal agents and marketeers to bring radically more relevant offers and experiences to their customers. This represents a missing piece of the AI jigsaw puzzle, with the ability to transform the quality and relevance of responses for AIs and marketers alike. It’s also part of a growing trend to embed AI into devices and enable differential privacy for consumers.

“Anagog has already been recognized as a disruptor in Edge AI, and we are delighted to be coming together to bring Intent HQ’s heritage in behavioral AI together with Anagog’s Edge AI and on-device customer engagement platform,” said Jonathan Lakin, CEO of Intent HQ. “Together we are bringing the reality of personal agents to life, helping the makers of personal agents, LLMs and app owners deploy richer personalization by providing a consented, Personal Behavioral Model on every handheld device.”

Together, Intent HQ and Anagog deliver a unique combination of Causal and generative AI, and Edge Digital and Ground truth data which will enable a new breed of marketing co-pilots that can infer likely outcomes from the actions customers have taken over time. Any Intent-powered co-pilot will be able to discover new audiences, optimize offers with causal accuracy, and predict likely results. The impact to business is AI-informed decisions that remove friction by turning increasingly hard business priority and marketing questions into easy answers.

“Together, we are becoming a major player in the next stage of AI evolution by making AI deliver value not only to humanity at large, but also to each and every individual in their unique capacity,” said Ofer Tziperman, CEO of Anagog. “Our goal is to bring relevance to AI by making it personal and contextual, and finally fulfill AI’s promise of empowering the individual, while still prioritizing privacy and security.”

About Intent HQ

Intent HQ is a privacy-first Customer AI platform that helps businesses unlock and activate previously untapped data sets to understand and serve their customers better and with increased customer equity. Our proprietary technology allows brands to securely integrate behavioral data sets to improve their customer predictions and create new AI driven value chains across all customer touch points while keeping customer data private and compliant with regulations. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies on the FT 1000 ranking in 2022 and 2023 and winners of Women in Tech, Intent HQ is a global team of 120+ data scientists, digital marketers, CRM experts, and psychologists with operations in London, New York, Barcelona, Lisbon, and Tel Aviv.

Our platform and solutions turn customer intent into revenue. To learn more about Intent HQ go to www.intenthq.com .

