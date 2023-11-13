Nucleome Therapeutics appoints Dr Stephen Harrison as Chief Scientific Officer

Key appointment bringing 30 years of drug discovery and development expertise as the Company continues to build a portfolio of first-in-class targets

Leadership experience across multiple product-driven research organisations

Instrumental in progressing numerous programmes through to clinic





Oxford, UK, 13 November 2023 – Nucleome Therapeutics (‘Nucleome’ or ‘the Company’), a biotechnology company decoding the dark matter of the human genome for translational medicine, today announces the appointment of Dr Stephen Harrison as Chief Scientific Officer, effective immediately.

Dr Harrison has three decades of experience in the biotechnology sector, with leadership experience at product-driven research organisations at all stages, from target identification to new drug registration and clinical development in multiple therapeutic areas including immunotherapeutics, oncology, rare diseases and pain management.

Prior to joining Nucleome, Dr Harrison held executive leadership positions at several biotechnology companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Most recently, he served as Chief Scientific Officer at Engine Biosciences, building and leading a team focused on functional genomics and machine learning-led target and drug discovery. Previous roles include Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President at Relypsa (divested to Galencia for $1.53 billion in 2016); Vice President, Research Biology at Nektar Therapeutics; and Senior Vice President of Research at KAI Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Amgen in 2012). Earlier in his career, Dr Harrison held senior research positions at Chiron Corporation and Thios Pharmaceuticals.

Dr Danuta Jeziorska, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Nucleome, commented: “Steve has an outstanding track record in accelerated drug discovery and development across multiple therapeutic areas and innovative technologies. We are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team as Chief Scientific Officer, and look forward to working with him as we enter a new stage in Nucleome’s growth, progressing our portfolio of first-in-class targets discovered by decoding the dark matter of the human genome into the clinic.”

Dr Stephen Harrison, Chief Scientific Officer at Nucleome, said: “I am excited to join Nucleome and lead a team of expert scientists advancing a game-changing technology that will shift the entire paradigm of how genetics are utilised in drug discovery. I look forward to working with Danuta and the team at Nucleome and advancing truly differentiated targets to the clinic.”

Dr Harrison holds a PhD in Molecular Biology and MA in Natural Sciences, both from the University of Cambridge, UK. He performed post-doctoral research at the University of California at Berkeley.

– Ends –

About Nucleome Therapeutics

Nucleome Therapeutics is decoding the dark matter of the human genome to uncover novel ways to treat disease. The dark genome holds more than 90% of disease-linked genetic variants whose value remains untapped, representing a significant opportunity for drug discovery and development. The Company has the unique ability to link these variants to gene function and precisely map disease pathways. Nucleome’s cell type-specific platform creates high resolution 3D genome structure maps and enables variant functional validation at scale in primary cell types, enabling the discovery and development of novel, better and safer drugs. The initial focus of the Company is on lymphocytes and related autoimmune disease. Nucleome’s ambition is to build a robust pipeline of drug assets, with corresponding biomarkers. Nucleome Therapeutics was founded by leading experts in gene regulation from the University of Oxford. For more information, please visit www.nucleome.com.

For more information, please contact:

Nucleome Therapeutics

Dr Danuta Jeziorska, Chief Executive Officer & Founder

contact@nucleome.com

ICR Consilium

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sukaina Virji / Stella Lempidaki

Nucleome@consilium-comms.com