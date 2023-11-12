Submit Release
News Search

There were 172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 227,288 in the last 365 days.

Three Juveniles Arrested for an Unarmed Carjacking in Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce three juvenile males have been arrested for an unarmed carjacking that occurred in the 300 block of 9th Street, Southeast.

 

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at approximately 8:07 p.m., one of the suspects entered a ride share vehicle.  Once inside, the suspect assaulted the driver and ordered the victim to get out of the car.  The victim complied.  Two other suspects then entered the vehicle and fled the scene.   The vehicle was located in 1600 block of 28th Street, Southeast, and officers observed four suspects walking away from the vehicle.  The suspects fled and three of them were apprehended.

 

The suspects, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 12-year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

 

CCN: 23185492

You just read:

Three Juveniles Arrested for an Unarmed Carjacking in Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more