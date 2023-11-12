Three Juveniles Arrested for an Unarmed Carjacking in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce three juvenile males have been arrested for an unarmed carjacking that occurred in the 300 block of 9th Street, Southeast.

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, at approximately 8:07 p.m., one of the suspects entered a ride share vehicle. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the driver and ordered the victim to get out of the car. The victim complied. Two other suspects then entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was located in 1600 block of 28th Street, Southeast, and officers observed four suspects walking away from the vehicle. The suspects fled and three of them were apprehended.

The suspects, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 12-year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

CCN: 23185492