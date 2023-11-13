Electric Scooters Market Projected to Rise USD 33.8 billion by 2028, at a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Electric Scooters Market

Electric Scooters Market include Yadea group holding ltd, Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle co., ltd, Niu international, Silence urban ecomobility, and Hero electric etc.

The Electric Scooters Market is thriving with escalating demand, propelled by eco-conscious urban mobility trends, technological advancements, and a shift towards sustainable transportation solutions.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Electric Scooters Market by Vehicle Type (E-scooter/Moped and E-motorcycle), by Battery Type (Sealed lead acid and Lithium-ion), by Distance covered , by technology, by Voltage , by Vehicle Class , by Region , Global Trends and Forecast from 2021 to 2028”, The market for Electric Scooters to anticipate a rise from USD 20 billion in 2021 to USD 33.8 billion by 2028, at 5.9% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2028).

The electric scooters have low operating and maintenance costs and along with government incentives the Electric Scooters Industry is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. The Global Electric Scooters Industry report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure of Electric Scooters Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1852/electric-scooters-market/#request-a-sample

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

• Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

• About 100+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

• Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

• Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Growth, and Share for the Year 2023

• Includes [Tables and figures] have been updated

• The most recent version of the report includes the Top Electric Scooters Industry Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Exactitude Consultancy Research methodology

Recent Developments

• In January 2023 Yadea Group (China) launched Yadea Keeness VFD atConsumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Keeness VFD model is equipped with a 10KW mid-mounted high-performance motor and features a maximum speed of 100km/h, and an acceleration from 0-50km/h in just 4 seconds.

• In January 2023 Yadea Group (China) launched new model Volrguard. The scooter is powered by an ATL lithium battery pack (72V27Ah*2), featured with ultra-high density, which outputs higher power at the same time.

• January 2023, hero electric has entered into a long-term partnership with maxwell energy systems for the supply of advanced battery management systems. Under the partnership, maxwell will supply more than 10 lakh units of its battery management systems (bms) over the next three years to hero electric.

• October 2022, NIU International announced to launch of their newest kick scooter, the KQi3 Max. With a top speed of 20 MPH, and a 40.4-mile range, the KQi3 Max kick scooter offers maximum performance, comfort, and stability.

Electric Scooters Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Electric Scooters industry are

• Yadea group holding ltd

• Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle co., ltd

• Niu international

• Silence urban ecomobility

• Hero electric

• Vmoto limited

• Energica motor company

• Zhejiang luyuan electric vehicle co., ltd

• Askoll

• Govecs.

Some Points On How the Report Benefits Stakeholders:

• The Electric Scooters Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

• The Electric Scooters Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Electric Scooters market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Electric Scooters Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | Electric Scooters Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1852/electric-scooters-market/

Regional Insights

In 2022, Asia Pacific held a dominant position in the global industry, contributing over 74.85% of the total revenue. The majority of the world's e-scooter manufacturers are based in China, Taiwan, and Japan. China is now the world's top producer and exporter of e-scooters in addition to being its biggest consumer. Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., Yadea, AIMA Group, Zhejiang Luyuan, and Niu International are among the vendors doing business in China. Furthermore, the growing urbanization rate, the falling cost of e-scooters, and consumer awareness of clean energy transportation as a means of reducing vehicle emissions are driving forces behind the regional market. Over the following ten years, research and development initiatives will still significantly expand this market.

The introduction of e-scooter variants by well-known Japanese brands like Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, and Kawasaki has increased competition in the Asian market. Over the course of the forecast period, the European market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate. Overall regional growth is expected to be aided by increasing investments in EV charging infrastructure and research support for novel high-density batteries. Furthermore, as a result of the sharp increase in the number of foreign e-scooter manufacturers entering the market, European vendors are concentrating on introducing a variety of e-scooter models in an effort to appeal to the younger demographic. It is anticipated that these business tactics will support market expansion in the European Union.

Frequently Asked Questions

• What was the impact of covid-19 on Electric Scooters Market?

• What was the market value in 2022?

• Which region is a high share of the Electric Scooters Market?

• What are the opportunities in Electric Scooters Market?

• What is the forecast period of the Electric Scooters Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Battery Type , and Vehicle Type , by Region , Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1879/electric-vehicle-battery-market/

Electric Commutators Market by Type (Groove Commutator, Hook Type Commutator and others), Application (Motors, Transformers, Home appliances and Others) and by Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2031

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1985/electric-commutators-market/

Smart Gas Meter Market by technology (AMR and AMI), Type (Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter and Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter), Component (Hardware and Software), End User , and Region , Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2032/smart-gas-meter-market/

Automotive Plastics Market by Product Type (PP, PU, PVC, PA), by Application (Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet), by Vehicle Type (Conventional Cars, Electric Cars) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2103/automotive-plastics-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/