PHILIPPINES, November 13 - Press Release

November 13, 2023 San Juan City resident stresses impact of Malasakit Centers as a testament of Bong Go's compassion for the poor For 58-year-old Gerardo Quidato, Jr., of San Juan City, the Malasakit Center program has been nothing short of a Godsend. Amid health crises and financial turmoil, the assistance provided by the program, initiated by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, has been pivotal for him and his wife. Quidato, who himself has his own health challenges, also has to be there for his wife, who is currently on dialysis following multiple strokes and kidney issues. Since losing his job in 2012, the couple's medical battles have been a constant in their lives. Quidato recently experienced a medical emergency including a bypass operation and cervical spine surgery. "Itong last ng January itong taon na ito yata habang nagbabantay ako, nasa loob kami ng ambulansya hatid ko siya papuntang dialysis center, bumagsak ako sa loob ng ambulansya," he recalled. His life was hanging by a thread, saved only by the quick response of medical personnel. Financially, the couple faced staggering bills. "Pati sa misis ko nong lumabas dito, sa kanya balance niya dito P750,000, sa akin doon mga kulang-kulang P495,000 ang balance," he said, disclosing the burdensome cost of healthcare. A financial intervention through the Malasakit Center located at East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City alleviated some of the financial strain, providing them with essential financial aid. Quidato expressed his gratitude for the program and Go's role, saying, "Senador Bong Go, maraming salamat sa naitulong mo sa amin ng asawa ko." His wife had been in and out of hospitals, struggling with COVID-19 on top of her existing conditions. Throughout these challenges, the assistance from Malasakit Centers, a program initiated under Go's advocacy, has been a consistent relief. Quidato goes on to credit Go for the life-saving support they have received. He also affirmed his family's continuous support for Go's advocacies. The Malasakit Center program, designed to consolidate financial assistance from various government agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), has evidently made a significant impact in the lives of Filipinos like Quidato and his wife, proving the program's effectiveness and the vital role of accessible medical assistance in achieving universal healthcare. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has urged the public to utilize the medical and financial assistance from any of the Malasakit Centers in the country. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," said Go. To date, there are 159 operational Malasakit Centers across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than seven million Filipinos. "Nung unang panahon, marami sa mga kababayan natin ang kinakailangang pang lumabas ng ospital at pumila sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno para humingi ng tulong. Ubos na panahon nila, ubos pa ang pera nila sa pamasahe. Mangungutang at ibebenta pa niyan ang kalabaw para may maibayad sa naiwang balanse," Go earlier explained. "Ngayon, hindi na nila kailangang gawin 'yan. Kung may billing kayo sa pampublikong ospital, puntahan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center at tutulungan kayo nito," he added.