Smart Gas Meter Market Size to Surpass USD 3.05 Billion by 2028, at a 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Smart Gas Meter Market by technology (AMR and AMI), Type (Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter and Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter), Component (Hardware and Software), End User, and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028”, The market for Smart Gas Meter to anticipate a rise from USD 1.95 billion in 2021 to USD 3.05 billion by 2028, at 5.1% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2028).

Basic pipeline gas parameters like pressure, volume, and temperature are automatically measured by smart gas meters. Putting in smart gas meters in business, residential, and industrial settings is the next step in ensuring that everyone has access to gas. Government regulations and policies have forced the market for smart gas meters to contribute to the world economy. The cooperation of smart gas meter manufacturers and gas exploration companies also helps with this. The absence of disparities in gas meters has guaranteed the market's rapid growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the global smart gas meter market has grown by double digits in recent years due to rising safety standards and concerns.

Smart Gas Meter Market News

• July 2022: Itron Inc has announced that they are collaborating with Sevier County Utility District (SCUD) to deploy Itron’s AMI Essentials for Gas, including 15,000 Itron Cellular 500G Gas Modules, and Temetra, Itron’s next-generation meter data collection, and management solution. The utility will be able to speed up meter readings, improve operations throughout the SCUD gas district in Tennessee, and gain greater visibility into its gas distribution system thanks to the solution. Throughout the following two years, USS will help SCUD distribute the gas modules all over its region.

• July 2022: Italian gas distribution operator Italgas announced the introduction of Smart leak detection by launching Picarro for methane emission detection and reduction in its networks. Picarro will offer approximately 0.8 leaks/km detection rate compared to the 0.03 leaks/km of traditional gas detection.

Smart Gas Meter Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Smart Gas Meter industry are

• Landis+Gyr

• Itron

• Honeywell International

• Apator Group

• Diehl Metering

• Sensus (Xylem)

• EDMI

• Raychem RPG

• CHINT

• ZENNER

• Master Meter

• Aclara Technologies

Regional Analysis:

In 2022, North America held the largest market share in the gas meter industry. The market's expansion is a result of the region's growing industrialization, which is also expected to fuel market expansion. Both smart and basic gas meters will probably be adapted by new technological developments in the US, Canada, and other countries. Market demand is higher due to emerging technologies and the growing use of gas power instead of fossil fuels. The US is setting the standard for gas meter adoption in North America. In terms of gas meter consumption, Canada comes in second place.

The second-largest region in terms of market size is Asia Pacific, which is also growing at the fastest rate. The increasing population in the area and the rising domestic gas consumption in the residential sector are the main causes of the market's expansion. Rising industrialization and commercialization in nations such as China, Japan, and India will probably increase demand for gas meters. The willingness to use cutting-edge services to save energy is a key factor in the growth of the gas meter market in the Asia Pacific region. The installation of smart meters with gas pipelines by numerous hotels and restaurants will support the market's expansion in the area in the years to come.

Key Market Segments: Smart gas meter Market

Smart Gas Meter Market By Technology, 2019-2028, (IN USD Billion)

• Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Smart Gas Meter Market By Type, 2019-2028, (IN USD Billion)

• Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter

• Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter

Smart Gas Meter Market By Component, 2019-2028, (IN USD Billion)

• Hardware

• Software

Global Market By End User, 2019-2028, (IN USD Billion)

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global By Region, 2019-2028, (IN USD Million)

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

