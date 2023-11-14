Flipped.ai Introduces AI-Powered Recruiter Platform for Effortless Talent Acquisition at the Web Summit 2023
The AI-Powered Recruiter will be showcased at the Web Summit 2023NEW YORK, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flipped.ai, a leading AI-powered recruiter platform, is revolutionizing talent acquisition for organizations of all sizes through advanced hiring automation. This innovative platform seamlessly manages the entire recruitment process, encompassing the creation of impactful job descriptions, screening questions, and the sourcing of candidates from various job sites. The AI-powered Recruiter efficiently handles candidate screening, ranking, and shortlisting, streamlining the hiring process.
A notable feature of Flipped.ai's platform is its natural language chat capability, allowing users to engage in conversations with the AI-powered Recruiter. This enhances the user experience and fosters effective communication throughout the hiring journey. Users can interact with the AI-powered recruiter in natural language, facilitating the identification of the most suitable candidates for the job.
Flipped.ai distinguishes itself in the HR Tech industry with its cost-effective pricing plans, starting at just $49 per month for the ability to hire unlimited candidates.
Flipped.ai will be present at Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon this week, located at booth number A401. Attendees are encouraged to visit and learn more about the AI-powered recruiter platform.
During Web Summit week, Flipped.ai is offering complimentary job posting credits worth $399 to any startup or recruitment agency seeking to hire talent globally using their AI-powered recruiter.
To obtain the referral code and sign up, visit: https://flipped.ai/org/signup?web-summit-invitation=5JcOsInzNsg1Ls57GpFWfijW
About Flipped.ai
Flipped.ai is an AI-powered recruiter platform that empowers users to connect with global talent effortlessly through hiring automation. The platform automates the creation of job descriptions, screening questions, talent sourcing, screening, ranking, and shortlisting. With plans starting at $49 per month, Flipped.ai is user-friendly and accessible. For more information, visit https://flipped.ai/.
