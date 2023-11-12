Saving the Last of the First Panda: A Free Conservation Lecture hosted by the Sequoia Park Zoo & Foundation

Red Panda

The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series returns this fall for its 13th annual lecture series, hosted by the Conservation Advisory Committee and sponsored by the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation. The highly anticipated 2023-2024 Conservation Lecture Series will feature five speakers on a variety of topics, from red pandas to black bears, and will be hosted in-person at the Zoo and online through Zoom and Facebook live.

The series kicks off with a virtual presentation from Terrance Lee, Deputy Director of the Red Panda Network, on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 PM. Entitled “Saving the Last of the First Panda,” Terrance will discuss their work with the Red Panda Network, an organization committed to the conservation of wild red pandas and their habitat through the education and empowerment of local communities.

Recognized as a species nearly fifty years before the giant black and white panda, red pandas are affectionately known as the “first” panda. Red pandas are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List, and there may be as few as 2,500 remaining in the wild. The Red Panda Network (RPN) responds to the threats of deforestation and poaching with community-based programs that empower people in Nepal to conserve red pandas and their habitat. With the support of conservation partners like Sequoia Park Zoo, the red panda population has improved in the areas where the RPN works.

Join RPN’s Deputy Director, Terrance Lee, as they share the successes, challenges, and local stories of a campaign to save the last of the first panda.

“The first time I saw a red panda (or ever heard of one) was in a zoo just after high school. It was standing on its hind legs, and for a moment, I was convinced it was a toddler in a costume,” Terrance shares. “I have been with the Red Panda Network since 2013, and I am now certain red pandas are real and feel honored to be a part of such a wonderful team dedicated to protecting them.”

“Saving the Last of the First Panda” will be presented virtually, and a watch party will be hosted in the Zoo’s Flamingo Room, located at 3414 W Street in Eureka. In-person attendees can enter through Gate C, located to the left of the main gate at the W Street crosswalk. Virtual attendees can watch on the Zoo’s Facebook page or on Zoom (where a free, registered Zoom account is required). The Zoom link will be available on the Zoo’s website at redwoodzoo.org and through the Zoo’s social media channels.

The event begins with refreshments and a Zoo update slideshow at 6:45 PM. The lecture starts promptly at 7:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to ask the speaker questions after the presentation.

What: FREE Hybrid Conservation Lecture: Saving the Last of the First Panda

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Zoo information and refreshments begin at 6:45 PM; Lecture at 7:00 PM

Where: Sequoia Park Zoo, 3414 W Street, Eureka, CA or online via Zoom.us

Cost: FREE

