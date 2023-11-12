The Cougar Conservancy and CDFW Host Free Event on Coexisting with Wildlife in Trinity County

Press release from the Cougar Conservancy:

The Cougar Conservancy will be hosting a “Coexisting with Wildlife in Trinity County” event for the local community this month, with special guests at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). This event will be free and open to the public, and everyone is welcome to join.

Presentations will be provided by the Cougar Conservancy followed by a Q&A with biologists from the Conservancy and CDFW. Presentations and educational exhibits on-site aim to empower event participants to confidently live and recreate with wildlife in Weaverville, Trinity County, and the surrounding region.

Participants will learn about effective coexistence tools and receive science-based resources to safely coexist with wildlife at-home and on the trail —from cougar-proof enclosures and removing wildlife attractants to air horns and bear spray demonstrations. Following the presentations there will be a Q&A section with panelists. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore exhibits and participate in giveaways.

The Cougar Conservancy conducts work on-the-ground to intervene, directly assist, and empower local communities through training and education before and after human-cougar conflicts occur. The Task Force collaborates across multiple agencies, with local scientists, and with a coalition of organizations in order to achieve effective and long-lasting conflict resolution.

“We look forward to connecting with the community this month in Weaverville,” said Korinna Domingo, Founder and Director of the Cougar Conservancy. “We are steadfast in our commitment to collaboratively seeking solutions that prevent human-wildlife conflicts and foster community coexistence with wildlife.”

The Conservancy provides coexistence services to residents at no-cost, including Conflict Prevention Visits, Post-Conflict Visits, Predator-Proof Enclosure Consultations, hands-on training, and technical assistance. Visit the Cougar Conservancy’s web page for more details: cougarconservancy.org/services.

Event Information

November 14th, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Veterans Memorial Hall (109 Memorial Dr, Weaverville, CA 96093)

This event is free and open to the public. Come speak with wildlife professionals and explore educational exhibits.