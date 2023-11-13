Open Position on the Humboldt County Board of Education After Heppe Resigns

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:

During the November 8, 2023, regular meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Education, the Board announced that it will seek to appoint a member to Trustee Area 5. Trustee Area 5 was most recently represented by Sheila Rocker Heppe, who submitted her letter of resignation from the Board on October 29, 2023, with immediate effect. The appointee to Trustee Area 5 will serve the remainder of the term, which expires in December 2024, with the option to run for reelection in November 2024.

A qualified candidate must be a registered voter residing within the boundaries of Trustee Area 5. To review boundary areas, please visit the Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) District Locator at https://hcoe.org/district-locator/ Interested and qualified individuals are asked to complete a candidate information sheet, which can be found on the Humboldt County Board of Education website under “Supplemental Information” at https://hcoe.org/board-agendas/ Candidate information sheets may be returned in-person to the HCOE Administration Office located at 901 Myrtle Avenue in Eureka, by mail to Humboldt County Office of Education, Attention: Natalie Carrigan, 901 Myrtle Avenue, Eureka, CA 95501, or by email to [email protected]. Candidate information sheets are due by 4:00 PM on November 30, 2023.

The Board will conduct interviews and make a provisional appointment in open session during a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Annex Conference Room located at 901 Myrtle Avenue in Eureka.