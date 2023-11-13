CE to deliver 2024 Policy Address tomorrow

MACAU, November 13 - (Macao – 13 November 2023) The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will deliver the Policy Address for the Fiscal Year 2024 tomorrow (14 November) at the Legislative Assembly.

The session will start at 3pm. It will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5.30pm, when Mr Ho will answer questions from the press.

On Wednesday (15 November), also at 3pm, Mr Ho will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly, to explain the Government’s policy programme, and to take questions from Legislative Assembly members.

The public can watch and hear tomorrow’s Policy Address and subsequent press conference – and Wednesday’s question-and-answer session with Legislative Assembly members – via live broadcast on the television channels and radio service of public broadcaster TDM.

Members of the public also have the option of watching the proceedings online via either: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal (www.gov.mo); the website of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.gce.gov.mo); the website of the Legislative Assembly (www.al.gov.mo); the website of the Government Information Bureau (www.gcs.gov.mo); the dedicated Policy Address website (www.policyaddress.gov.mo); via the official channels on YouTube of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.Youtube.com/c/gcegovmo) and of the Government Information Bureau (www.Youtube.com/macaogcs); or via the Government Information Bureau’s facebook page (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).

Users of portable devices may watch the live sessions via “GCE Macao”, a mobile application issued by the Chief Executive’s Office, or through “MSAR News”, the mobile app of the Government Information Bureau.

The 2024 Policy Address is to be issued in Chinese and Portuguese. Once the Chief Executive has finished his live address, hard copies of the Policy Address will be available from the following locations: the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau; the Government Information Bureau; the Public Administration Building at Rua do Campo; the Government Printing Bureau; the Municipal Affairs Bureau; the Macao Central Library; and the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.

The Policy Address will be available for download from: the Government portal; the website of the Chief Executive’s Office; that of the Government Information Bureau; or via the Policy Address website.

The Government’s five policy secretaries and their subordinates will present their 2024 policy guidelines to the Legislative Assembly on the following dates:

Secretary for Administration and Justice: 20 November;

Secretary for Economy and Finance: 22 November;

Secretary for Security: 24 November;

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture: 27 November, and;

Secretary for Transport and Public Works: 29 November.