ZeroFox to Exhibit at Black Hat Middle East & Africa

Visit ZeroFox at Stand #H4.F18

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading provider of external cybersecurity, will exhibit at Black Hat Middle East & Africa (MEA) , which runs from November 14-16, 2023 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Launched in 2022, Black Hat MEA is the largest cybersecurity event in the region, expected to attract over 40,000 infosec professionals and 300 exhibitors and speakers. Conference attendees can meet with ZeroFox representatives to discuss the company’s recent product innovations in external cybersecurity and brand protection at Stand #H4.F18.

More and more often, threat actors are hijacking already-established brands to deceive victims in various fraud, scam, and otherwise malicious campaigns. ZeroFox’s recent 2023 Brand Protection Trend Report highlighted a concerning spike in fraudulent activity tied to brands, including domain and executive impersonations seeking to exploit the trust that brands have built with their customers – causing significant damage to brand reputation and customer loyalty. Brand protection software secures organizations against these threats, empowering security teams to stay on top of new risks to their brand the moment they start.

“Brands today operate primarily in the digital sphere, providing front-row access to customers and threat actors alike. ZeroFox’s NCA-compliant brand protection, which secures organizations against account takeover, fake accounts, spoofed domains, and scams, is a critical part of our Saudi customers’ cybersecurity ecosystem,” said Gabe Goldhirsh, ZeroFox Vice President of MEA/APAC Sales. “We’re looking forward to returning to Black Hat MEA for a second year and engaging in meaningful conversations with customers and prospects about the importance of safeguarding their digital presence.”

For more information about ZeroFox's Brand Protection offering, visit here .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

