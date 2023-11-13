President Thưởng’s attendance shows Việt Nam's support for APEC's progress: ambassador

VIETNAM, November 13 - What is the significance of the APEC leaders' meeting to the security and development cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region?

APEC is a regional economic forum consisting of 21 member economies, including some of the largest in the world.

In the context where the global situation is witnessing multiple uncertainties and challenges, this APEC leaders' meeting will be the opportunity for leaders of the 21 economies to discuss these issues and the solutions to mitigate them, as well as policy coordination between the economies to bring about the most rapid economic recovery, while ensuring a strong and healthy economic development in the future.

The theme of the 2023 APEC leaders' meeting is “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All” which represents the goal of the forum this year. With priorities falling into three categories of interconnection, innovation and inclusion, I believe leaders of the 21 economies will have much to discuss about the issues of concern of many economies across the world today.

These include some of the most discernible, important and pressing issues such as maintaining a sustainable supply chain, digital transformation, digital commerce, energy transition, climate change mitigation and green economy.

This APEC leaders' meeting is also significant as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the first APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at Blake Island (US) at the initiative of then-US President Bill Clinton, and the fact that the US is hosting this forum for the third time shows the country’s commitment to regional economic development, as well as its responsibilities to the global economy.

President Võ Văn Thưởng will lead the Vietnamese delegation to attend the forum and other bilateral activities. What is the significance of this visit?

President Thưởng’s participation in the APEC leaders' meeting this year demonstrates Việt Nam’s support for multilateralism as well as the progress of APEC.

Việt Nam has been an active member of the forum, and in fact twice served as the chair and host of APEC leaders' meetings.

Việt Nam has also made tremendous contributions and initiatives to drive forward the progress of APEC, and the country’s participation also shows its support for APEC principles and processes.

Việt Nam is willing to coordinate with member economies for further development, ensuring sustainable economic growth while bringing about new opportunities, advantages and especially conditions to mitigate the current difficulties, shortcomings, uncertainties and challenges due to the highly complex global situation.

Participating in this year’s APEC leaders' meeting in the US is also a chance for Việt Nam to promote bilateral ties with the US after the two countries upgrade their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On the occasion of APEC, President Võ Văn Thưởng and the Vietnamese delegation will also engage in many activities in San Francisco, such as meeting US officials as well as scholars and businesses to implement the agreements between both countries as they decided on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNS