Statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the U.S.-PRC Leaders Summit

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on November 15. The Leaders will discuss issues in the U.S.-PRC bilateral relationship, the continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication, and a range of regional and global issues. Building on their last meeting in November 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, the Leaders will also discuss how the United States and the PRC can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community.

