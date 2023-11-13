PM updated on PG 2023 Security

The Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands His Excellency Rod Hilton has briefed Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP on Australia’s contribution to the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF) on security capabilities, logistics and operational plans for the 17th Pacific Games in Honiara this month.

H.E Hilton stated, under SIAF, the Australian government through its Federal Police and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force have been busy developing operational plans and roll up capabilities to ensure this month’s continental multi-sport event is the safest and most secured.

A one hundred member AFP (additional) deployment including high end operators is on the ground; and with RSIPF in command, have been busy rehearsing, he enthused.

It must be emphasised, Australia’s security capabilities and logistics deployment for PG2023 is in support of the RSIPF Pacific Games operation.

Whilst security details of PG 2023 is restricted, spectators and athletes can expect a safeguarded and memorable regional event.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP acknowledged the security update saying, “security is always our great concern.”

The assurance is very comforting, he adds.

Prime Minister Sogavare thanked the government of Australia for taking its commitment to the 17th Pacific Games seriously.

There is comfort on the security and safety of all watching the games- families, visitors and athletes, he expressed.

The Government and people of Solomon Islands are also indebted for all other SIAF members contribution towards this month’s Pacific Games.

