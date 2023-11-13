PM SOGAVARE CHIEF GUEST AT BETIKAMA ADVENTIST COLLEGE 75TH ANNIVERSARY

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP was present with former students, staff, friends and families of Betikama Adventist College braving the rainy weather as they congregated at the College field in “CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF ADVENTIST EDUCATION; REMINISCE, REJOICE, RECONNECT” as the theme.

Beginning with a Float Parade, former BAC Students gathered on Thursday afternoon where the Prime Minister as chief guest delivered a statement officially opening celebrations marking the school’s 75th anniversary.

Acknowledging the tremendous contribution of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in the country’s quest to achieve sustainable development, Prime Minister Sogavare is profoundly grateful.

“On behalf of the people and government of Solomon Islands, I say thank you.”

Prime Minister Sogavare congratulate and thank the Seventh Day Adventist Church for being a genuine and trustworthy partner in the development of Solomon Islands especially the provision of quality health and education services, and the challenging role of moral upbringing of our citizens.

“With 121 education institutions and 36 Clinics and a fully-fledged hospital established in various parts of the country, The Seventh Day Adventist Church runs one of the biggest, if not the biggest network of church run health and education services in the country.”

PM Sogavare applaud the contribution of Betikama Adventist College in providing quality Secondary School education to many Solomon Islanders…..“many Solomon Islanders have become useful addition to the workforce of the country in different occupations and professions in the Church organization, private sector and the various levels and arms of our government system.”

A total of Four Solomon Islands Prime Ministers obtain their High School education at BAC, the highest number of Prime Ministers that hailed from any school in our country.

Prime Minister Sogavare was a student of Betikama Adventist College in 1974 and has continually been a strong supporter of BAC projects and activities.

Betikama Adventist College’s 75th anniversary concludes this Sunday despite slight program changes due to rainy weather.

PM & Madam Sogavare joined by BAC Aumni Chair,MPG Seleso ,BAC Principal & Former SIM President Pastor Tovosai Cutting a Cake commemorating BAC 75th Anv

Former SI Prime Minister & Current Member of Parliament as BAC Alumni at the 75th Anv

Betikama Adventist Former Students sing a Welcome Choir at the 75th Anniversary Opening

OPMC Press