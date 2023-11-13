Jiangsu Academy of Agriculture and Sciences follow up on PM’s reques

The President of Jiangsu Academy of Agriculture and Sciences, Professor Yi Zhongyi has had a very productive dialogue with Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP in Honiara.

At the Centre of Professor Yi’s courtesy agenda was to follow up on Prime Minister Sogavare’s request to Jiangsu Academy of Agriculture and Sciences during his visit to the Academy mid last year; for the sharing of resilient and high yield crop varieties (especially rice) to Solomon Islands. Secondly, students and researchers from Solomon Islands to study at Jiangsu Academy of Agriculture and Sciences to acquire new and innovative Agriculture techniques and knowledge.

The 6 member delegation assured the Prime Minister of the academy’s specialisation in rice variety and farming.

It further explored opportunities to establish Agriculture research centres with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and Solomon Islands National University.

Meetings were also productive with Ministry of Rural Development, Malaita Provincial Government and others on cooperation advancing the PM’s request on behalf of the Government.

Professor Yi added, Jiangsu Academy of Agriculture has a Centre called ‘China Pacific Island Countries Agriculture Cooperation Demonstration Centre’, a symbol of the significance China attaches on its Pacific relations.

Feedback from the various formal dialogues regarding the PM’s request will be taken to action without haste, he enthused.

Acknowledging Professor Yi’s seriousness to advance the relationship, Prime Minister Sogavare said, the SI- Jiangsu Academy connection is very important to Solomon Islands.

The Prime Minister expressed, “when it comes to appropriate technology, we relate more to PRC.”

He adds, the country’s strength lies in its resources (land). The Government is leading the necessary reforms to free up more land for development……… “our challenge however, is to convert those strength to what can be recorded against our GDP. This relationship is very important to us, from that context.”

Commenting on the proposed Research Centre, Prime Minister Sogavare said, lets go down that path as the country has none right now. He assure the Professor of his government’s drive for that important institution.

Prime Minister Sogavare affirmed, the transfer of proper technology, training and exchange of human resources will directly influence Solomon Islands National Development Strategy.

Group photo- PM Sogavare MP, Charge d affaires Ding, Professor Yi and his delegation and SIG senior officials

OPMC Press