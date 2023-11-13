 PM Sogavare witnesses Handover of Taro Hospital Biomedical Lab

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP was at Taro, Provincial Capital of Choiseul Province with Australia’s resident High Commissioner His Excellency Rod Hilton for the official handover to the people of Choiseul Province of a fully equipped Laboratory for services to the Choiseul populace.

Prime Minister Sogavare expressed, the Australian Funded Biomedical Lab “is another milestone, and a demonstration of Australia’s continuous support to the health sector.”

He extended deep appreciation to the Government and people of Australia stating, with the establishment of this new lab, Choiseul people can now enjoy a full range of general hospital level laboratory services.

PM Sogavare said “Taro hospital is indebted to Australia right from its inception. Australian connection to Taro hospital goes some twenty years back when an Australian Dr Chris Miller, was instrumental in Taro hospital and now through budget and the latest being the handing over of this brand new medical laboratory.”

The Prime Minister elaborates, at the policy level, the upgrade is in line with the Health Ministry’s Role Delineation Policy on laboratory services.

He expressed, having a well-functioning laboratory in such a location will help with early detection of disease outbreaks, cross border spread of diseases such as Multi-drug Resistant TB cases, as well as improve monitoring of patients with NCDs.

Equally important, the new laboratory will help to build a resilient health system with the ever-present risk of natural disasters and climate change, stated the PM.

Prime Minister Sogavare also announced, the current Taro hospital will also be upgraded. Australia is supporting the Ministry of Health with the detailed master plan and design of the new Taro hospital commencing soon.

PM Sogavare being shown around the Newly established Biomedical Lab in Taro

OPMC Press