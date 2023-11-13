Foreign Minister Manele meets with Cook Islands PM and Forum Chair.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Honuorable Jeremiah Manele (MP) met with the Prime Minister of Cook Islands and Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum the Honourable Mark Brown at the margins of the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting (PIFLM 52) in Rarotonga, Cook Islands.

Foreign Minister Manele and Prime Minister Brown of Cook Islands discussed the PIFLM 52, the Pacific Games 2023 and areas of mutual interest to Solomon Islands and Cook Islands.

Minister Manele also used the opportunity to thank Prime Minister Brown for the warm welcome accorded and express deep gratitude for the generosity and hospitality offered by the Government and people of Cook Islands to the Solomon Islands Delegation and the rest of the Pacific family since arriving in Rarotonga.

He also conveyed Prime Minister Hon.Manasseh Sogavare’s apologies who was not able to attend the Leaders meeting in Rarotonga due to national commitment as the Minister for the Pacific Games.

The 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting was convened in Cook Islands from 6th November -11th November 2023.

One of the key outcomes of the PIFLM 52 is the adoption of the 2050 Strategy Implementation Plan which serves as the implementation component to achieving the Leaders’ vision of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific.

Concerning the Pacific Games, the Prime Minister of Cook Islands and Forum Chair congratulates Solomon Islands for hosting the Pacific Games and said he is looking forward to travel to Solomon Islands to visit Cook Islands athletes.

MFAET PRESS