Solomon Islands High Commissioner Chief guest at Team PNG Bonding Session.

The Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, H.E William Soaki, was invited by Team Papua New Guinea as the Chief Guest during the Team Bonding session at the Ela Murray International school recently

The team is set to participate at the 2023 Pacific Games from 19th November to 2nd November 2023 in Honiara.

With the theme of the 17th Pacific Games being “Challenge, Celebrate, Unite,” the High Commissioner emphasized the significance of the theme as its resonance with the spirit of the Pacific nations.

In his address, High Commissioner Soaki highlight the essence of the Games, noting that the challenges the athletes will face on the field are not just physical tests but opportunities for personal and collective growth.

He emphasized the importance of celebrating the diverse cultures, talents, and dreams that unite the Pacific nations, turning the event into a celebration of the shared heritage of the region.

Team PNG was encouraged to embrace the unique opportunity of the Pacific Games not only as a platform for competition but also as a chance to build lasting connections and friendships with fellow Pacific nations.

High Commissioner Soaki expresses his best wishes to Team PNG for a successful and memorable participation in the 2023 Pacific Games.

The first contingent of Team PNG arrived in Honiara, on Monday 13 November. PNG will have a total of 515 athletes and officials participating in the Games.

MFAET PRESS