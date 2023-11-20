Businessfocus360 sets up banking and financial services outsourcing in Canada
Driving innovation and efficiency in financial services, Businessfocus360 is establishing banking and financial services outsourcing in Canada.
Canada represents a strategic opportunity. This decision aligns with our vision of being a global leader in financial services BPO. We are excited to bring our expertise to this financial landscape”DEHIWALA-MOUNT LAVINIA, WESTERN, SRI LANKA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ambitious but well-calculated move towards global expansion, Businessfocus360, a leading provider of business process outsourcing services in Sri Lanka, is establishing banking and financial services outsourcing in Canada. As an almost a decade-old operation, the company is set to deliver on new levels of innovation and efficiency in the Canadian financial services sector.
— Lakmal Ratnayake
Delivering a competitive edge across the globe
With over a decade of experience, Businessfocus360 has garnered a reputation as a powerhouse of business process outsourcing service delivery—serving a wide scope of businesses from the Americas to Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company has been known to place particular focus on technology adoption including automation and big data alongside subject matter expertise to deliver cutting-edge bespoke solutions.
The company’s banking and financial services outsourcing capabilities in particular have been known to drive results in accordance with the unique needs of a client base.
Looking towards Canada
Businessfocus360 has established Canada as its next expansion goal in terms of banking and financial services outsourcing due to its thriving financial sector. Despite the global economic downturn, Canada’s financial services sector has shown remarkable resilience and agility. Businessfocus360 predicts a healthy environment growth in Canada, driven by mutually beneficial innovation and collaboration opportunities—contributing to the growth and success of the Canadian financial services industry.
Businessfocus360’s CEO, Lakmal Ratnayaka, has expressed his enthusiasm towards the expansion, stating “Canada represents a strategic opportunity for BusinessFocus360. Our decision to expand into this market aligns with our vision of being a global leader in financial services BPO. We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative solutions to the Canadian financial landscape."
Catering to the Canadian market
As the Canadian financial sector aims to mitigate credit risk and loan loss provisions alongside addressing issues like commercial lending transformation, Businessfocus360 aims to develop bespoke solutions for prompt control and recovery. The solutions are set to be delivered across any organization operating within Canada’s finance sector, from financial institutions and banks to other businesses operating in the sector.
Businessfocus360 aims to provide unparalleled value to its Canadian clients by combining global best practices and local insights with the unique perspectives and expertise of the company.
Driving results through technology implementation
At the heart of BusinessFocus360's success is its commitment to continuous technological innovation. The company harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation to streamline processes, enhance security, and improve overall operational efficiency. Canadian clients can look forward to benefiting from the latest technological advancements in financial services outsourcing, ensuring a transparent and future-proof financial ecosystem.
Contributing to the local economy
BusinessFocus360's expansion into Canada is not only a strategic business decision but also a commitment to contribute to the local economy. The company also plans to create a number of jobs in Canada through the establishment of local operations, creating opportunities for qualified professionals to become part of the company's dynamic and diverse workforce.
Addressing the challenges of the client base
BusinessFocus360's success is deeply rooted in its customer-centric approach. The company strives to build strong, long-term partnerships with customers, understanding their unique challenges and providing solutions that drive growth and success. This commitment remains at the forefront of the company's expansion in Canada, where it aims to become a trusted partner for financial institutions looking to improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
The future outlook for Businessfocus360…
Businessfocus360’s initiative towards expanding its outsourcing finance services marks a significant milestone in its journey towards global leadership in banking and financial services outsourcing and BPO in general. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible business practices makes it a force to be reckoned with in Canada's financial services landscape.
As BusinessFocus360 enters this new chapter, it invites Canadian financial institutions, banks, and businesses to explore the possibilities of collaboration beyond outsourcing - a partnership that drives growth, innovation, and strategic success.
For more information about BusinessFocus360's banking and financial services outsourcing in Canada, please visit https://businessfocus360.com/bpo/banking-and-financial-services-outsourcing
About Businessfocus360
BusinessFocus360 is a leading banking and financial services outsourcing provider, committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency, growth, and success for your customers. With a focus on technological excellence, customer centricity, and environmental and social responsibility, BusinessFocus360 is a trusted partner to financial institutions worldwide.
Lakmal Ratnayaka
Businessfocus360 Pvt Ltd
+94 77 320 1485
info@businessfocus360.com